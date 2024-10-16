Yankees Key Pitcher Faces Live Batters, Eyeing World Series Roster
After taking the first two games of the ALCS, the New York Yankees could get a key pitcher back if they can make it to the World Series.
Nestor Cortes went down with a flexor strain in his left elbow and was placed on the IL at the end of September. The southpaw was putting the finishing touches on a strong bounce-back season in which he posted a 3.77 ERA with 162 strikeouts across 174.1 innings. However, his injury knocked him out for both the ALDS and ALCS.
On Tuesday night, Cortes spoke to reporters and revealed that he would be throwing a hybrid bullpen session on Wednesday afternoon. This session will consist of 10-15 bullpen pitches and 10-15 against live batters.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed this and said that if all goes according to plan, Cortes would throw another live session over the weekend.
“If we were to get through this series, it would potentially set him up to have a good body of work under him to potentially be an option if we’re able to get to those series," Boone said.
Given the timetable, Cortes would not be used as a starter if the Yankees were to include him on the World Series roster. He would most likely be utilized as a long reliever out of the bullpen leaving starting duties to Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt, and rookie Luis Gil. Tim Hill and Tim Mayza are the only two left-handed relievers on the Yankees’ ALCS roster.
If all goes well this weekend, the Yankees could be getting a huge boost to an already stellar bullpen if they can make it back to the World Series.