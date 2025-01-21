Yankees Legend Asserts Team Is Better Off Without Juan Soto
Former New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto produced a 7.9 WAR during his lone season in the Bronx.
That type of production from one player is nearly impossible to replace. Luckily, the Yankees don't have to try and replace Soto with one player. Instead, they signed free agents Max Fried and Paul Goldschmidt while also acquiring Cody Bellinger and Devin Williams via trade.
It remains to be seen whether these four additions (along with the other roster changes the Yankees have made) will make them a better ballclub in 2025. But in a January 20 article, Yankees icon Johnny Damon made it clear when speaking with DJ Saddiqi of SportsCasting.com that he thinks his former team is in a great place, despite not having Soto.
“He’s an amazing player,” Damon said of Soto in the article. “When the Yankees couldn’t get Juan Soto they were able to go out and get a number of All-Stars where the team may actually be better now. You have more quality players around.
"Juan Soto is going to win you so many games, but all these other players, you need them to help out for 162 games. I think the Yankees are in a really good spot," he continued.
”I do think the Yankees have a better chance to win the World Series this year. It’s always tough to win. I was fortunate to win two times in my career, but you get to the postseason, pitchers get hot, players get hot, and sometimes the best team doesn’t win. At the end of the day, it’s your team pulling in the same direction. It’s your team getting the job done.”
Damon isn't the only former MLB All-Star who believes the Yankees are better off without Soto. Yankees fans are hoping both are right.