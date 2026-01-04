Where Would Bo Bichette Signing Leave Popular Yankees Slugger?

There is a world where Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner decide to opt out of the Scott Boras carnival. In it, the New York Yankees watch as Cody Bellinger heads elsewhere.

Bellinger could take an Uber across town to the New York Mets, where he will join a throng of old teammates. He could also find himself with the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels could play up the fact that their lineup once again features two former MVPs as they head toward another last-place finish.

In the scenario with Bellinger gone, the Yankees then make the Bo Bichette splash. The Yankees add a right-handed bat they so desperately seek, and take a weapon away from a notorious rival in one fell swoop.

Where Would Bichette Play?

The only issue with signing Bichette is what happens to the infield alignment. Statistically, Bichette is as ugly a defender as Volpe was last year at shortstop. He would hit, which has been missing from the position since Didi Gregorius in 2018, but would still be a butcher.

Bichette could try out third base, but Ryan McMahon is there. The Yankees are not going to move him off third after assuming that contract.

The only other spot is second base, but that is Jazz Chisholm's best position. For as good as Bichette is, Chisholm's bat is still more dynamic. Not only does he bring the power, but Chisholm has the speed game, too. 30/30 seasons do not grow on trees in that Yankee organization. The only other guys to do it are Alfonso Soriano and Bobby Bonds. Whole generations have passed in between each of these years.

Aug 12, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) steals third base as Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis (23) looks back during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Trading Chisholm to make room for Bichette could be malpractice unless they are bringing back an impactful player. It is not to say that it is not possible. Still, it is hard to imagine a realistic Chisholm swap that would allow the Yankees to reap the rewards immediately with whatever new player they acquire. A David Wells for Roger Clemens-type deal is likely not possible.

Chisholm in Center?

Keeping Chisholm should be what the Yankees aim for—that and inevitably paying him next year. Since they will not displace McMahon or Volpe, who have not posted a 100 wRC+ season in their respective careers, the only way to keep Chisholm could be sticking him in centerfield.

It sounds like an out-of-the-box option now, but Chisholm does have experience out there. Chisholm was a serviceable centerfielder according to Outs Above Average. He posted a 4 OAA in 2023 and had a 0 OAA in 2024. Defensive Runs Saved did not love him in center, however. He had a -9 DRS in 2023 and -4 DRS in 2024.

Throwback catch from 2024



5% ball grabbed by Jazz Chisholm leaping into the wall: pic.twitter.com/HHS9h43Nh8 — The WARmonger (@TheWARmonger_) December 29, 2025

The outfield could feature Chisholm in center, Trent Grisham in left field, which works because his defensive metrics in 2025 were the worst they have been at centerfield in his career, and, of course, the captain, Aaron Judge, in right field. It would take a bit of awkward configuring, and could take some getting used to, but it would be worth it to have both Chisholm and Bichette in the lineup around the best to do it, Judge.

Plus, the big upside of Chisholm as a player as that, if asked to grab a centerfield glove, he'd do it. He wants to win.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. on playing anywhere in the field: "I just want to win. I want a ring."#YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/08whfqmxmE — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 4, 2025

Bichette Vs. Bellinger

The Bichette signing would make the Yankees better, but he is arguably a better hitter than Bellinger. Since Bichette's debut in 2019, he has a career 122 wRC+. His worst season was an injury-plagued 2024, where he hit for a 70 wRC+. Outside of that, his worst season by wRC+ was the COVID-shortened 2020, where he had a 120 wRC+ in 128 plate appearances.

Bichette has the type of consistency that is missing from Bellinger's game. Bellinger has not put together two straight seasons with a 120 wRC+ or more since 2018 and 2019. It is hard to categorize that version of Bellinger as the same player he is now, because in 2019, he won the National League MVP, and he probably does not have anything close to that left in the tank again.

Bichette could force the Yankees to make some weird defensive alignments, but is that a bad thing? The 2025 Yankees won 94 games but were throttled by the Blue Jays at every turn. They should make changes. What they have did not work, and running it back with Bellinger will not solve anything.

