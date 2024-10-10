Yankees’ Luke Weaver Gives Unique Outlook on Role
The New York Yankees are just one win away from the ALCS after Wednesday night’s 3-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals. A big reason has been the performance of right-handed reliever Luke Weaver, who has pitched in all three ALDS games, recording saves in both of their wins.
In Game 1, Weaver struck out three batters over 1.1 innings to close out a 6-5 win. In Game 2, he was called upon to record one out, but Game 3 presented a tougher challenge: a five-out save.
Weaver, 31, issued singles to Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Pérez in the eighth inning of Game 3, putting the tying run on third. But he retired Yuli Gurriel on a fly ball, stranding Witt just 90 feet from home. Weaver then breezed through the ninth, securing the win.
Since Clay Holmes was removed from the closer role in early September, Weaver has stepped up as the Yankees’ most dependable high-leverage reliever. He earned the first save of his nine-year career on Sept. 6 and has been nearly untouchable since.
Across 11 games, including the ALDS, he has thrown 14.1 innings, allowing just one unearned run on six hits and three walks while striking out 27 and collecting four saves. Despite his newfound success, Weaver does not see himself as a traditional “closer.”
“That’s not the way I view myself. I don't think I'm a closer,” Weaver told reporters after the game. “I think I'm a guy who is doing that situation, but I feel like at any point could be put in a situation to try to get some outs somewhere else.”
“I think I’m just a man on a mission,” he added. “I think that even-keeled mindset keeps me calm out there because it’s a pretty big situation. I’ve watched a lot of this stuff on TV for a while. I had no postseason experience, so this is all first-time for me, new stuff. It doesn’t feel any different because I’m trying not to let it be different.”
Since being drafted in the first round in 2014, Weaver has been traded by the St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks, waived by the Kansas City Royals, non-tendered by the Seattle Mariners, released by the Cincinnati Reds, and let go again by the Mariners as a DFA. Before joining the Yankees last September, he had a career 5.18 ERA.
After making three starts with New York late in the 2023 season, the Yankees moved Weaver exclusively to the bullpen for the first time in his career. The results during the 2024 regular season speak for themselves — a 7-3 record, 2.89 ERA, and 103 strikeouts over 84 innings in a career-high 62 appearances.
Weaver’s revamped mechanics, including a switch to a slide step, have led to a velocity increase, with his fastball now averaging 95.7 mph, according to Statcast. He topped out at 97.6 mph in Game 3. Along with his four-seamer, he mixes in a changeup, cutter, and on rare occasions, a curveball.
Weaver threw 20 pitches on Wednesday, so Yankees manager Aaron Boone may consider him unavailable for Thursday's Game 4. Still, with the unpredictability of postseason baseball, ruling him out entirely might be premature. First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. ET at Kauffman Stadium.