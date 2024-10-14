Yankees Make a Decision on Anthony Rizzo, Marcus Stroman For ALCS
The New York Yankees are adding two veteran players for their ALCS series against the Cleveland Guardians.
First baseman Anthony Rizzo, who missed New York's ALDS matchup against the Kanas City Royals due to an injury, and Marcus Stroman who was left off the roster, will now both have a chance to contribute as the Bronx Bombers look to advance to their first World Series since 2009.
Rizzo last appeared in a game on September 28 against the Pittsburgh Pirates when he was hit by a pitch that fractured two fingers on his right hand.
In 337 at-bats during the regular season, Rizzo slashed .228/.301/.335 with an OPS of .636, eight home runs and 35 RBIs. The 35-year-old suffered a fractured forearm in June that knocked him out of action until September 1.
As for Stroman, inconsistencies and struggles out of the rotation made the Yankees opt to not add him to the ALDS roster. He will now likely play a role in long relief across the best-of-seven series.
The right-hander went 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 113 strikeouts in 154.2 innings (29 starts and one relief outing) during the regular season.
With both Rizzo and Stroman on the Yankees roster for the ALCS, rookie first baseman Ben Rice and outfielder Duke Ellis have been left off.
Despite throwing a 20 pitch bullpen on Sunday, left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes (elbow flexor strain) was left off the roster as well.
With the return of Rizzo in the Yankees' lineup and Stroman to the pitching staff, these additions should help New York as they're set to face a tough opponent in the Cleveland Guardians.
First pitch of Game 1 of the ALCS at Yankee Stadium on Monday against Cleveland is set for 7:38 p.m. EST.