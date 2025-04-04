Yankees Manager Provides Injury Updates on Key Bullpen Members
The New York Yankees have dealt with myriad injuries in the early going, with a majority of the sidelined players being on the pitching staff.
They currently have nine pitchers on the injured list, headlined by ace Gerrit Cole, who underwent Tommy John surgery during spring training. He is on the 60-day IL along with J.T. Brubaker and relief pitcher Jake Cousins.
As the Yankees prepared for their first road game of the season against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Friday afternoon, manager Aaron Boone provided injury updates (via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com) on two injured relief pitchers.
There was a positive update on the status of Tyler Matzek, who has been dealing with an oblique injury. He is progressing well in his rehab and should be able to return by the end of the month, according to Boone.
Matzek made only 11 appearances in 2024 after missing the entire 2023 season because of injury. He allowed 11 earned runs in 10 innings of work with 10 strikeouts.
Prior to the injury, the veteran lefty was a trusted weapon for three seasons out of the Atlanta Braves bullpen, compiling 3.0 WAR and a 2.92 ERA from 2020 to 2022.
He will provide New York's bullpen with another left-handed option to go along with Tim Hill, Ryan Yarbrough and Brent Headrick.
While the news for Matzek was positive, the same could not be said about the update for Scott Effross.
Effross injured his hamstring during his second appearance of spring training. He has been working his way back, but unfortunately suffered a setback in his rehab that will lengthen the time he is away from the team.
Acquired in a trade with the Chicago Cubs in 2022, Effross has only pitched 16 innings for the Yankees while battling constant injuries. They're hoping he can finally stay healthy and contribute this year, but his season isn't off to a good start.