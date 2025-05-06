Yankees Place Star Prospect on Injured List Just As Their Other One Arrives
19-year-old star prospect George Lombard Jr. is being aggressively promoted by the New York Yankees after a fantastic start to the season.
He looks like he could be a future cornerstone of this team, and Yankees fans might not have to wait long to see him in The Show if he continues performing the way he has.
News broke that Lombard was getting sent to Double-A Somerset, and that was made official on Tuesday.
This was set to create history for New York's organization since this would have been the first time ever that the franchise's top two prospects would be on the same affiliate team together, with Lombard set to join Spencer Jones who was already in Double-A.
Unfortunately, that will have to wait.
Just as the excitement was building to see what these future stars might look like in the same lineup, an announcement was made that Jones is headed to the injured list.
The 23-year-old slugger has had his worst season of professional baseball thus far when it comes to straight hitting with a batting average of .228, but he is mashing the ball with nine homers and 16 RBI through 26 games, putting his slugging percentage at a career-high of .554.
Standing at 6-foot-7, the towering outfielder was given an ETA of 2025 when it came to his MLB promotion, so hopefully his stint on the seven-day injured list takes the shortest amount of time and he can return to the diamond sooner rather than later.
Once that happens, then history will officially be made with him playing alongside Lombard.