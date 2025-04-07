Yankees Re-Sign Veteran Pitcher Shortly After Designating Him for Assignment
As the New York Yankees get set for an away series against the Detroit Tigers, they have reunited with a familiar face once again.
After a nice road series win against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Yankees will try to keep their winning ways going against a talented Tigers team.
So far, one of the main storylines for New York this season has been its impressive offense. While this team seems capable of scoring runs in bunches with its prodigious power, there are some concerns elsewhere on the roster.
The starting rotation has been inconsistent so far, struggling to consistently pitch past the fifth inning. This has put an early strain on a bullpen that is missing some key members to begin the year and has had some struggles of its own.
Recently, the Yankees once again signed relief pitcher Adam Ottavino to bolster their bullpen depth.
The veteran right-hander has been signed twice now by New York in about a week. Due to the team trying to get creative with its roster moves, Ottavino was let go just prior to re-signing.
Fortunately, it doesn’t appear that the right-hander got too far away, and he is expected to be ready for the series against Detroit.
In two appearances for the Yankees this year, he has totaled two strikeouts in 1.1 innings pitched without allowing a hit.
Due to some of the bullpen's struggles, it isn’t far-fetched to believe Ottavino might end up playing a somewhat significant role for New York.
It's certainly been an interesting couple of days for the 39-year-old veteran, but as of now, he's back in pinstripes.