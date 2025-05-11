Yankees Reliever's Call-up Gets Closer as Injury Rehab Moves to Somerset
The New York Yankees could soon be receiving some major help in their bullpen.
According to an announcement from the team, right-hander Scott Effross — currently on the 15-day injured list and yet to make his 2025 MLB debut — had his injury rehab assignment advanced from the FCL Yankees to Double-A Somerset.
This could signal that Effross is closer to a return from a hamstring strain which has cost him the first quarter of the season.
The 31-year-old threw for Somerset on Saturday night and looked sharp, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out two.
Before the season started, the Yankees knew they were going to be without Effross for some time given the strain was diagnosed as Grade 2.
Effross has dealt with a laundry list of injuries since New York acquired him in a trade with the Chicago Cubs all the way back in 2022.
After posting a 2.13 ERA in his first 13 appearances for the Yankees after the trade in August of 2022, things ended quickly when he had to undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the entire postseason as well as the 2023 season.
His return last year was complicated by a separate back surgery, only throwing 3.1 innings for New York and pitching to a 5.40 ERA.
At this point, anything the Yankees can get out of Effross would be a major bonus following an ailment filled last several years.
Him making his return to a bullpen that ranks middle of the pack with a 3.74 collective ERA could be a huge addition for New York if Effross can prove to be able to stay healthy.