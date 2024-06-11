Yankees Seen as 'Possible Landing Spot' For Mets' Prized Slugger
This deal would be a shock between two hated cross-town rivals.
MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed the New York Yankees as a possible landing spot at the trade deadline for New York Mets franchise cornerstone first baseman Pete Alonso.
Per Bowden:
"Pete Alonso is expected to be the biggest power bat traded at the deadline. The Astros, Mariners, Yankees, Giants, Cubs and Twins are possible landing spots for the three-time All-Star."
According to Bowden, it sounds like the Mets' still intend to make a serious run at re-signing Alonso, whose deal expires after the season, in free agency in an attempt to re-sign their homegrown star.
So, the play here for the Mets could be to net a top prospect or several in return for Alonso, who will hit the open market after the World Series.
The Yankees could potentially look to add a first baseman at the trade deadline due to immense struggles from Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu (Who made his season debut in late-May) this season.
Alonso, whose home run totals are bit down this year (14 homers in 64 games), has slugged more long balls than any other hitter in the league since making his major league debut in 2019. Add him into a lineup that already features Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, and the sky could be the limit in terms of how many homers the polar bear would hit with that type of protection.
But the Yankees and Mets have rarely traded with each other in the past due to their rivalry. A historic blockbuster trade of this magnitude would enrage Mets fans even if the Yankees sent a talented prospect or multiple in return. For that, it still looks unlikely that Alonso lands in the Bronx by July 30.