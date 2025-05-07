Yankees Shocking Outfielder Has Been Among Team's Most Productive Players
The New York Yankees have had a roller coaster of a season marked by powerful offense along with a pitching staff which has seen the highest of highs and lowest of lows.
Earning their 20th victory of the season in a dominating second game victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night, the Yankees have found a way to continue their winning ways even during some rough patches over the first month and a half or so.
A huge part of the reason for that is a lineup which has largely held up its end of the bargain.
New York leads all of baseball in home runs, batting average and OPS and finds themselves at worst near the top of the list in virtually every offensive category.
Of course, a huge part of that has been the historic season Aaron Judge is having, but he cannot do it alone and guys have had to step up.
Yankee's Trent Grisham Providing Team with Outstanding Offense
One of those players who has elevated his personal level of play has been center fielder Trent Grisham, who has come out of nowhere to be one of the best players on the team.
Through 30 games played this year, Grisham slashed .284/.370/.602 with nine home runs and 18 RBI, on pace for the best season of his career by a mile.
It's not just traditional stats in which Grisham is proving to put up big numbers, he has also proven to be one of the most valuable players on the team.
According to FanGraphs, the 28-year-old has posted a WAR already of 1.1, trailing only Judge (3.5) and Ben Rice (1.2).
With great offensive numbers combined with Gold Glove level defense at one of the most difficult positions on the field, Grisham is proving to be an abosolutely critical piece of this roster.
As the forgotten piece of the Juan Soto trade from the Padres, expectations were not very high for Grisham when he arrived in the Bronx.
Over his last four seasons in San Diego, he had collectively slashed just .214/.315/.381. In 2024 it was more of the same in his first year with the Yankees, slashing .190/.290/.385 over 76 games.
Suffice to say, New York is getting a version of Grisham right now that baseball has not seen throughout his seven-year career.
If he can keep up this level of play, not only will he be an everyday fixture in the lineup for the whole season, he is going to help the Yankees compete to defend their American League crown.