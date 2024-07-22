Yankees Should Reunite With Dependable Veteran Starter to Bolster Rotation
Well this was a bit of a surprise.
On Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers designated a dependable starting pitcher, who has experience playing in New York, for assignment, per Chad Dey.
Former New York Yankees lefty hurler James Paxton lost his spot in the Dodgers' rotation, as the NL contender is in need of bullpen help, and are about to get back a pair of impact starters in Tyler Glasnow and Clayton Kershaw.
The Dodgers have also been in talks with the Chicago White Sox about a blockbuster trade for All-Star lefty starter Garrett Crochet, center fielder Luis Robert Jr. and righty reliever Michael Kopech, as Sports Illustrated reported on July 18.
The Yankees are in search of starting pitching help, as well as bullpen pieces, and Paxton posted an 8-2 record, a 4.43 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP in 18 starts (89.1 innings) for Los Angeles this season.
The 35-year-old is finally healthy again after undergoing a spinal procedure and then suffering a flexor tendon injury before needing Tommy John surgery all in the span of a year and a half. He pitched just 21.2 innings between 2020 and 2021, and missed all of 2022 prior to making 19 starts for the Boston Red Sox a season ago.
New York acquired Paxton from the Seattle Mariners via trade ahead of the 2019 campaign, and he proceeded to go 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA in 29 starts (150.2 innings) in his lone full season in pinstripes.
Bringing back Paxton would give the Yankees some much-needed starting pitching depth. It would also create flexibility to move a starter to the bullpen, as rookie phenom Luis Gil is 6.2 innings away from setting a career-high at the professional level, or they could shift lefty Nestor Cortes to a relief role. Clarke Schmidt is also progressing in his rehab from a lat injury, and will either slide back into the rotation or go to the bullpen depending on what they decide to do.
The Yankees have a ton of holes to fill at one trade deadline, and Paxton is a fit. Pushing a starter or two to the bullpen would give them the luxury of focusing on acquiring 1-2 high-leverage bullpen arms, as well as an impact bat. With this blue print, the Bronx Bombers could potentially look like a different team come July 30.