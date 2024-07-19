Dodgers Heavily in on Garrett Crochet, Luis Robert Jr.; Could Yankees Get Involved?
With superstar outfielder Juan Soto expected to head to free agency this winter, 2024 appears to be an all-in year for the New York Yankees.
So, it's fair to assume GM Brian Cashman is very busy with the July 30 deadline approaching in less than two weeks.
One potential blockbuster option for the Yankees could be swinging a deal for Chicago White Sox All-Star lefty starter Garrett Crochet and impact outfielder Luis Robert Jr. This duo would upgrade the Bronx Bombers' roster significantly.
However, there is already some hefty competition for this pair as the Los Angeles Dodgers are said to be heavily in on both Crochet and Robert Jr., as sources told Sports Illustrated. Chicago is also open to including righty reliever Michael Kopech in a bigger deal as well.
The Dodgers have been decimated by injuries this season, but expect to get Mookie Betts, Tyler Glasnow, Max Muncy, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Clayton Kershaw, among other key pieces back down the stretch. They also have a very deep farm system, and Chicago is hoping to package both of their stars in one deal.
But there is a possibility that Crochet, Robert Jr. and even Kopech get dealt separately, which could benefit the Yankees.
In this case, Chicago is believed to be asking for at least two controllable major league players or close to big-league ready pieces, and two top five prospects in a deal for just Crochet. And The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported on Thursday that the Yankees are "not that into" the 25-year-old hurler, who is under control for two more years. Crochet could also be moved to the bullpen in the second-half of the season given the fact that he is over 100 innings and has been a reliever up until this season.
As for Robert Jr., the word is that the White Sox want a major league ready pitcher and a few position player prospects in return, which was described by one source, as "a lesser package than what the Yankees gave up for Soto." Back in December, the Yankees sent a plethora of pitchers to the San Diego Padres for Soto, shipping out reliever turned starter Michael King, top pitching prospect Drew Thorpe, depth hurlers Jhony Brito and Randy Vazquez, and backup catcher Kyle Higashioka.
As opposed to Soto, the righty swinging Robert Jr. has another year of control, as well as two club options in 2026 and 2027, which is viewed as a team friendly deal. He makes sense for the Yankees because he plays a Gold Glove caliber center field and could push AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge to left or back to right if they want to move Soto's position.
Robert Jr. is still only 26-years-old and would provide outfield insurance if the Yankees were to lose Soto in free agency while also immediately impacting a top-heavy lineup that is hoping to have DH Giancarlo Stanton back from the IL in the near future.
Acquiring a controllable Robert Jr. could make at least one top outfield prospect more expendable in Jasson Dominguez and/or Spencer Jones. But the Yankees are thin on minor-league pitching after trading Thorpe in the offseason, mixed with injury plagued years from Chase Hampton and Clayton Beeter. Righty Will Warren, the Yankees' no. 7 ranked prospect, has had a disappointing season in Triple-A (6.70 ERA in 84.2 innings) as well.
Out of Crochet and Robert Jr., the latter seems like a more realistic option for New York, as does Kopech as a bullpen addition. If the Dodgers or another club with more prospect ammo can't land these players in one mega deal, then the Yankees could potentially swoop in to try and land Robert Jr. and/or Kopech.