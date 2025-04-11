Yankees Slugger Beats Social Media Superstar in Baseball Tic-Tac-Toe
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has already accomplished so much on the baseball field as he enters his 10th season with the franchise.
He won his second American League MVP Award in 2024 and is off to another historic start in 2025, cementing his status as arguably the best hitter on the planet.
His resume also incudes the AL Rookie of the Year Award in 2017, six All-Star nominations, one Home Run Derby Championship and four Silver Slugger Awards.
Now, he can add another accomplishment to his ever growing list of achievements; winning the baseball version of tic-tac-toe.
Recently, Judge partook in a unique version of the paper-and-pencil game with social media personality MrBeast.
Instead of playing on paper, each of them took turns taking swings off a tee. There was a large grid with balloons about the distance of the pitcher’s mound away in front of them that they were aiming to hit.
Each time they were able to hit the balloon, they were given a letter to take over the box.
MrBeast went first and hit the middle left for the first X after hitting a ground ball that bounced high enough in the air. Judge took aim down the middle and placed an O in the dead center.
On his second attempt, MrBeast hit a ball at the bottom middle balloon but it did not break. Instead, the baseball ricocheted back toward home plate.
Luck was not on his side for that swing, but it was for swing No. 2 for the Yankees star. He hit the grid itself, breaking pieces off. One of the shattered pieces broke the balloon in the bottom left, giving him his second O.
On his third swing, MrBeast once again hit a ball toward the bottom middle box and it did not break. Tired of the balloon not bursting, he ran up and threw his bat at the balloon, getting his second X with an asterisk.
He took another swing before Judge went, making great contact but launching the ball up and over the grid, not hitting any of the balloons.
Only needing to break one more balloon in the upper right corner to win the game, the Yankees slugger took aim and shattered it, winning with three in a row diagonally.
Judge being able to place the ball successfully should come as no surprise. If he can handle Major League pitching with the ease he does, hitting the ball wherever he wants, taking swings off a tee is easy.