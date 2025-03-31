Yankees Star Aaron Judge Secures Season's First Award After Historic Performance
With the first series of the year in the books for the New York Yankees, the franchise is off to an excellent start to the campaign.
Due to a plethora of injuries, it was understandable why there were major concerns coming into the year. Since multiple key players are on the injured list, it was hard to predict what the Yankees would look like out of the gate.
They eased some of those concerns with a massive start to the season.
In the three-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers, New York scored 36 runs, while hitting a franchise-record 15 homers in the series.
One of the top players was their captain, Aaron Judge.
The hot start to the campaign resulted in the two-time AL MVP being named the American League Player of the Week.
In just three games, he slashed .545/.643/1.818 with four home runs and 11 RBI.
For a player who got off to a slow start to the year in 2024, he is certainly red-hot to start the season.
The strong performance by Judge is great news for the Yankees. If the offense struggled to begin the campaign, there would have been a lot of criticism and concern, especially after losing Juan Soto in free agency.
However, as he has proven in the past, when Judge is in the lineup and healthy, New York has one of the best offenses in baseball.
The Yankees slugger will be facing off against the National League Player of the Week starting on Tuesday, as Eugenio Suarez won the award for also hitting four home runs last week.