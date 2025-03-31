Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Star Aaron Judge Secures Season's First Award After Historic Performance

The New York Yankees had their star slugger named AL Player of the Week.

Nick Ziegler

Mar 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
With the first series of the year in the books for the New York Yankees, the franchise is off to an excellent start to the campaign.

Due to a plethora of injuries, it was understandable why there were major concerns coming into the year. Since multiple key players are on the injured list, it was hard to predict what the Yankees would look like out of the gate.

They eased some of those concerns with a massive start to the season.

In the three-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers, New York scored 36 runs, while hitting a franchise-record 15 homers in the series.

One of the top players was their captain, Aaron Judge.

The hot start to the campaign resulted in the two-time AL MVP being named the American League Player of the Week.

In just three games, he slashed .545/.643/1.818 with four home runs and 11 RBI.

For a player who got off to a slow start to the year in 2024, he is certainly red-hot to start the season.

The strong performance by Judge is great news for the Yankees. If the offense struggled to begin the campaign, there would have been a lot of criticism and concern, especially after losing Juan Soto in free agency.

However, as he has proven in the past, when Judge is in the lineup and healthy, New York has one of the best offenses in baseball.

The Yankees slugger will be facing off against the National League Player of the Week starting on Tuesday, as Eugenio Suarez won the award for also hitting four home runs last week.

Published
Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.

