Yankees Superstar's Mind-Blowing Career Stats Keep Getting More Absurd
Almost everyday, it seems, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge does something that rewrites the record books.
The two-time AL MVP is off to a historically good start this year. Through his first seven games, he leads MLB with six home runs, 17 RBI, 12 runs and a 1.103 slugging percentage, carrying the Yankees to a 5-2 record and contributing to their MLB record home run total (22).
Entering Saturday's games, Judge had outhomered seven MLB teams by himself.
He's also continued adding to his impressive career totals.
New York's 9-4 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night was Judge's 1,000th Major League game, and he celebrated the milestone in style. He bashed a two-run homer off Pirates reliever Tim Mayza in the top of the seventh inning, clearing the center field wall at PNC Park.
The long ball was the 321st of Judge's career, tying Babe Ruth's record for most home runs in a player's first 1,000 regular-season games with the Yankees.
And what a 1,000 games they've been. The towering slugger has racked up 53.3 WAR, 1,037 hits, 733 RBI and 502 extra-base hits. He's also batted .289/.406/.608 (174 OPS+) with six All-Star selections and four Silver Sluggers.
The only thing he hasn't done, it seems, is win a World Series, but that isn't his fault. Last year aside, he's generally played well in October with 16 homers and 34 RBI in 58 career playoff games.
He's only in his 10th MLB season, but he already appears well on his way to the Hall of Fame.
Judge, who turns 33 later this month, is still one of the best hitters and all-around players in baseball. He's off to perhaps the greatest start of his career and seems poised for another monster campaign -- one that could net him his third AL MVP award in four years if he keeps it up.
And who knows? Maybe he'll finally get that first World Series ring, too.