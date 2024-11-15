Yankees' Superstar Tandem Named to All-MLB First Team
The New York Yankees' superstar outfield duo capped off a marvelous season by being named to the All-MLB First Team on Thursday night.
The All-MLB First Team honors the top batters for each of the nine positions, five starting pitchers, and two relief pitchers. These awards were established in 2019 and are voted on by fans, a panel of media members, baseball officials, and former players.
For Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, it will be their fourth time being voted to an All-MLB Team and the third time it is the All-MLB First Team. The two players are also competing with each other for the AL MVP Award which will be announced on November 21st, 2024 at 6:00 PM EST on MLB Network.
Judge, who is currently favored to win the AL MVP Award, put up another historic offensive season. The Yankees’ captain slashed .322/.458/.701 with a major-league-leading 58 home runs and 144 RBI. Judge’s WRC+ of 218 was the highest in MLB history for a right-handed batter, helping to earn him his fourth Silver Slugger Award earlier this week.
For Soto, it is the first time he has been named to the All-MLB First Team since 2021 when he played for the Washington Nationals. The highly sought-after free agent is set to sign a record-breaking contract this offseason. For the Yankees in 2024, Soto slashed .288/.419/.569 with a career-best 41 home runs and 109 RBI. Soto also won his fifth Silver Slugger Award and helped lead the Yankees to the World Series.
Judge and Soto were joined by Los Angeles Dodgers World Series rival Mookie Betts in the All-MLB First Team Outfield.
Other batters named to the team include Vladimir Guerrero Jr of the Toronto Blue Jays at first base, Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks at second base, Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals at shortstop, Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians at third base, William Contreras of the Milwaukee Brewers at catcher, and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers as the DH.