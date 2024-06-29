Yankees' Superstar Undergoing MRI After Another Injury Scare
An impressive slide could potentially cost the New York Yankees.
Superstar outfielder Juan Soto did everything he could to score a run for his team on Friday when the offense needed it the most in the fourth inning. He somehow got his hand across the plate in time to help his club get on the board before they wound up exploding for 16 runs in a thumping of the Toronto Blue Jays. However, Soto is now feeling it the next day apparently.
Soto was a late scratch in the Yankees' lineup on Saturday, and it was then announced that the 25-year-old has a bruised right hand and is headed for an MRI. This is disheartening news for the Bronx Bombers, who have hit a major rut as of late between a slew of injuries and offensive struggles.
Despite showing initial discomfort, and squeezing his hand in the dugout following the slide on Friday, Soto smashed a three-run home run to put the Yankees ahead for good in his next at-bat. He was not forced to exit the game early due to injury, but was unable to go on Saturday and is now receiving imaging, as previously mentioned.
This is Soto's second injury scare in the span of the past three weeks, as he missed the Yankees' entire three-game weekend series from June 7-9 against the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers due to elbow inflammation. Luckily, he was able to return to the lineup for the team's next series in Kansas City.
Now, the Yankees will once again be crossing their fingers with the hope that Soto will be fine. They cannot afford to lose their young star, especially after DH Giancarlo Stanton landed on the IL last weekend with a left hamstring strain.