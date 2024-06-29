Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees' Superstar Undergoing MRI After Another Injury Scare

The New York Yankees are holding their breath as their superstar slugger undergoes an MRI in what is now his second injury scare in the span of three weeks.

Pat Ragazzo

Jun 28, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) slides into home plate scoring a run ahead of the tag from Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen (9) during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) slides into home plate scoring a run ahead of the tag from Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen (9) during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports / Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

An impressive slide could potentially cost the New York Yankees.

Superstar outfielder Juan Soto did everything he could to score a run for his team on Friday when the offense needed it the most in the fourth inning. He somehow got his hand across the plate in time to help his club get on the board before they wound up exploding for 16 runs in a thumping of the Toronto Blue Jays. However, Soto is now feeling it the next day apparently.

Soto was a late scratch in the Yankees' lineup on Saturday, and it was then announced that the 25-year-old has a bruised right hand and is headed for an MRI. This is disheartening news for the Bronx Bombers, who have hit a major rut as of late between a slew of injuries and offensive struggles.

Despite showing initial discomfort, and squeezing his hand in the dugout following the slide on Friday, Soto smashed a three-run home run to put the Yankees ahead for good in his next at-bat. He was not forced to exit the game early due to injury, but was unable to go on Saturday and is now receiving imaging, as previously mentioned.

This is Soto's second injury scare in the span of the past three weeks, as he missed the Yankees' entire three-game weekend series from June 7-9 against the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers due to elbow inflammation. Luckily, he was able to return to the lineup for the team's next series in Kansas City.

Now, the Yankees will once again be crossing their fingers with the hope that Soto will be fine. They cannot afford to lose their young star, especially after DH Giancarlo Stanton landed on the IL last weekend with a left hamstring strain.

Published
Pat Ragazzo

PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for the Mets and Yankees websites on Sports Illustrated. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has been seen on several major TV Network stations including: SNY, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1. And can also frequently be heard on ESPN New York FM 98.7 FM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast with Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports.

Home/News