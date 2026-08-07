3 Free-Agent Hitters Yankees Can Sign to Give Offense Another Jolt of Power

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman did his best to upgrade the offense before the MLB trade deadline.

He picked up slugging first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. from the Washington Nationals and outfielder Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants, hoping they spark a lineup missing some serious firepower.

New York is hoping and praying that right fielder Aaron Judge, designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, and center fielder Cody Bellinger return for the playoff push.

But what happens if another bat goes on the injured list? Certainly shortstop Anthony Volpe and outfielder Jasson Dominguez aren't the answers.

So here are three sluggers who are available should Cashman have to break glass in case of emergency.

Plunder the pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates released designated hitter Marcell Ozuna on Wednesday, and with good reason. The 35-year-old is hitting just .203 with eight home runs and a .612 OPS in 70 games this season.

Former Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Marcell Ozuna was released earlier this week and should be on New York's radar. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Ozuna's resume suggests he might have some gas left in the tank. He's a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

Just last season, he hit 21 home runs for the Atlanta Braves and finished fourth in National League MVP voting in 2024 when he cranked 39 home runs with a career-high 104 RBIs. Oh, and the 14-year MLB veteran also owns a Gold Glove Award.

Calling all angels

The Los Angeles Angels designated slugger Jorge Soler for assignment on Tuesday. Like Ozuna, he's hitting just .203 this season. But Soler has 12 home runs and a .664 OPS in 86 games this year.

Former Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Jorge Soler is another slugger who could provide some pop for the Yankees' offense. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Also, like Ozuna, Soler's resume suggests he might not be completely washed up. He's a two-time World Series champion who helped the Chicago Cubs snap their 108-year drought in 2016. Soler also earned World Series MVP honors with the Braves in 2021.

Soler, 34, has been in the big leagues for 13 seasons. He was an All-Star just three years ago when he clubbed 36 home runs with an .853 OPS for the Miami Marlins.

Changing sox

Lastly, the Chicago White Sox designated outfielder Austin Hays on Wednesday. His numbers this year are atrocious: a .233 batting average, one home run, and a .576 OPS in 12 games.

Former Chicago White Sox outfielder Austin Hays isn't the most appealing free-agent option, but the Yankees must consider him. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Hays is just 31 years old and recently returned from an injured list stint for a strained calf. He hit 15 home runs last year for the Cincinnati Reds and was an All-Star back in 2023 with the Baltimore Orioles when he set career highs with 143 hits and 36 doubles.

Look, none of these players is an ideal option for a Yankees offense that has tanked since Judge landed on the injured list. But desperate times call for desperate measures, and the trio of Ozuna, Soler, and Hays gives Cashman some options if another bat goes down before the walking wounded return.

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