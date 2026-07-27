Cody Bellinger's Injury Means Yankees Must Trade for All-Star Slugger

The New York Yankees started the 2026 season with three former MVPs on the roster: right fielder Aaron Judge, center fielder Cody Bellinger and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton.

Fast forward to the dog days of summer, and all three are on the injured list. Bellinger was placed on the 10-day injured list ahead of the Yankees' series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday with a left hamstring strain.

That means that first baseman Ben Rice notwithstanding, the Yankees' best power hitters are sidelined at a time when the club is struggling to track down the first-place Tampa Bay Rays.

Yes, the Yankees are treading water in the outfield with former top prospects Spencer Jones and Jasson Dominguez. But desperate times call for desperate measures.

That's why general manager Brian Cashman needs to call the Minnesota Twins and trade for center fielder Byron Buxton before the Aug. 3 deadline.

Byron Buxton trade complications

The New York Post's Joel Sherman reported Saturday that Buxton would "command a haul."

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) runs out a single in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On top of that, there's the matter of the his no-trade clause.

"Buxton has insisted he will not forgo his no-trade clause — though you could imagine the Braves, Rays and Rangers coming hard if he did," Sherman added.

It's hard to imagine Buxton not willing to consider waiving it for the Yankees as well.

Yes, that might mean parting with some top prospects such as shortstop Dax Kilby and right-hander Elmer Rodriguez. Maybe even Jones or Dominguez as well. But consider what the Yankees will be getting in return.

The case for Byron Buxton in the Bronx

First, Buxton still has two more years on his contract at a very reasonable $15.1 million per year. And don't forget that Trent Grisham will be a free agent after this season.

Second, Buxton is a complete player. Consider his resume: three All-Star selections, one Silver Slugger Award, one Gold Glove Award, and one Platinum Glove Award.

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) throws the ball after catching a fly ball hit by Colorado Rockies second baseman Tyler Freeman (2) in the second inning at Target Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Third, Buxton is consistent. He's hit at least 17 homers in each of the last six seasons. That includes this year, with his 25 home runs ranking fourth in the American League. Last year, Buxton set career highs with 35 home runs and 83 RBIs.

Fourth, the 32-year-old seems to be getting better with age. Buxton has an OPS of at least .859 and 3.0 WAR in each of the last three seasons.

Bottom line, the Yankees have a 98.4% chance of making the playoffs, according to FanGraphs. And New York still expects Judge, Bellinger, and Stanton to return to the playoffs.

But you can never have too many quality bats in the lineup. If the Yankees want to catch the Rays in the AL East and improve their World Series odds (currently at 12.0%), trading for Buxton gives them their best chance,