The New York Yankees already had more than enough reason to get busy in the free-agent market with a potential lockout on the horizon next month. However, on Monday morning, the Yankees saw veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt sign a one-year, $8 million deal with their Subway Series rivals, the New York Mets, per Will Sammon of The Athletic.

This is a one-year deal at $8 million, league sources said. https://t.co/LXVgQHaNu1 — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) November 23, 2026

It’s not surprising to see Goldschmidt’s departure, given that the Yankees have Luis Garcia Jr. and Ben Rice, who can play at first base. But seeing him sign with the Mets on a one-year deal is shocking, since nothing was reported about the two sides discussing it after free agency opened earlier this month.

That being said, the Yankees will need to find a right-handed bat in free agency now who can hit left-handed pitching. This was one of Goldschmidt’s strong suits, as he slugged a blistering .299 with 11 home runs, 24 RBIs, and an OPS of .967 against southpaws.

Finding a one-for-one replacement for Goldschmidt might be hard for the Yankees, but there are some infielders available that general manager Brian Cashman should keep an eye on.

1. Alec Bohm

When reports surfaced during the MLB General Manager Meetings in Las Vegas earlier this month that the Yankees were expressing some interest in Bohm, fans weren’t exactly thrilled.

However, with about nine days and counting until a potential lockout, the Yankees might want to check back in with Bohm despite what Cashman said about Ryan McMahon last week.

The 30-year-old Bohm, who is predominantly a third baseman, which is what the Yankees need, can play first base as well and is a right-handed bat who can bring some balance to New York’s lefty-heavy lineup.

This past season with the Phillies, Bohm started poorly in the first half (.215/.278/.354 with 11 home runs, 47 RBIs, and a .632 OPS). But the veteran infielder picked it up in the second half, slashing .298/.369/.425 with four home runs, 41 RBIs, and a .794 OPS.

Bohm, who is a career .302 hitter against left-handed pitching, slugged .292 with seven home runs, 38 RBIs, and an .816 OPS vs. southpaws in 2026. If you’re the Yankees, that’s something you could use on a one-year deal with Goldschmidt’s exit, and if you move on from McMahon.

Now, Bohm’s defense at the hot corner wasn’t great (-10 Defensive Runs Saved Above Average, eight errors, and a .966 fielding percentage). But at first, it was solid (1 Defensive Runs Saved Above Average, six errors, and a .985 fielding percentage).

That’s something to keep in mind, even though the Yankees don’t need a full-time first baseman; he would give them another option to throw over there.

2. Edmundo Sosa

Sosa is another guy who should be on the Yankees’ radar, especially with Amed Rosario a free agent.

Rosario’s 2026 performance at the plate and in the field wasn’t great as a utility guy, and the Yankees could use an upgrade. Sosa could be that upgrade, as he’s a right-handed bat who can play second base, third base, shortstop, and the outfield.

That’s valuable versatility in today’s game, as it could let a prospective team put their focus elsewhere instead of signing multiple free agents. Sosa, just like Goldschmidt in 2026, also showed that he can handle left-handed pitching.

This past season with the Phillies, Sosa slashed .290/.343/.492 with six home runs, 23 RBIs, and an OPS of .835. For his career, he’s hitting .273 against southpaws, which isn’t bad considering he hasn’t been a full-time starter. The 30-year-old utilityman has done a good job staying and knowing his role.

Spotrac projects Sosa’s calculated market value as a one-year, $6.1 million deal. He likely won’t get that considering Goldschmidt had better counting stats, but a deal at $4-5 million could be in the Yankees’ wheelhouse.

3. Lane Thomas

Now, I know this selection doesn’t make complete sense, given we’ve focused on two infielders, but if the Yankees are looking for another outfield option as a bench bat, why not Lane Thomas?

The 31-year-old Thomas is a right-handed bat who can play all three outfield positions, which is key considering Spencer Jones’ defensive growing pains in center as a rookie. Thomas played 63 games in center this past season for the Royals, where he had a -9 Defensive Runs Saved Above Average and a .986 fielding percentage.

Jones recorded a .978 fielding percentage and a -4 Defensive Runs Saved Above Average in center. At the plate, Thomas slashed .262/.364/.440 with five home runs, 17 RBIs, and an OPS of .803 against left-handed pitching between the Royals and the Atlanta Braves.

Ahead of this summer’s trade deadline, Jon Heyman of the New York Post threw out Thomas as a potential Yankees target as a right-handed hitting OF option. We will see whether Cashman addresses the outfield in some fashion over the next week.

Get Yankees On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.