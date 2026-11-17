The Renegade will be back in the Bronx next season.

The New York Yankees announced that David Bednar accepted the $23.15 million qualifying offer, solidifying his role as the team's closer for the 2027 season.

Today, RHP David Bednar accepted the qualifying offer.



Additionally, the Yankees have added LHP Kyle Carr, RHP Carlos Lagrange and OF Garrett Martin to the 40-man roster. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) November 17, 2026

Re-signing Bednar was one of the Yankees' major goals this offseason, and getting that accomplished quickly with his acceptance of the QO is a massive win for the team. With their dependable closer in tow, the Yankees can shift their attention towards external additions to the roster.

The Bronx Bombers have multiple areas to improve this winter, including the bullpen, third base, second base, and catcher. Bringing in an outfielder is also a possibility, specifically a center fielder.

Further improvements to the bullpen are needed

Many reports indicate that the Yankees' top priority is improving the bullpen, and this isn't limited to bringing back Bednar. Paul Blackburn is another free-agent reliever New York is trying to re-sign, but it's fair to assume the next step for the Yankees is external additions to their relief corps.

David Bednar after May 18:



43 games

48.1 innings

1.30 ERA

0.786 WHIP

2.27 FIP

24/26 saves converted

51 strikeouts

11 walks



About as good of a closer as you'll find. Pretty wild the Yankees were able to retain him without a multi-year commitment pic.twitter.com/bQwOZrEvz8 — Max Mannis (@MaxMannis) November 17, 2026

The bullpen was extremely reliant on the trio of Bednar, Blackburn, and Brent Headrick during the 2026 season, with all of them being among the league leaders in pitching appearances and innings among relievers.

That said, bringing in more high-leverage arms will help lessen their workloads. Although Bednar proved capable of nailing down multi-inning saves, improving the depth behind him is important because shorter save opportunities increase his availability over the course of the season.

The Yankees may prefer the trade market over free agency

There is an obstacle presented by Bednar's decision, though. With his $23.15 million AAV now in the fold, the Yankees are projected to have a luxury tax payroll over $300 million, like they did last season. Given Hal Steinbrenner's insistence on not needing that high of a payroll (and his significant backing of a salary cap), it's unlikely the team hands out a nine-figure contract to a free agent.

David Bednar now holds the MLB record for highest single season AAV by a reliever https://t.co/hhTT29yuad — James Schiano (@James_Schiano) November 17, 2026

With that in mind, expect the Yankees to scour the trade market for their roster needs. In the case of the bullpen, a few attractive options like Anthony Bender, Jeremiah Estrada, and Luis Medina stand out, although their availability from the Marlins, Padres, and Athletics (respectively) isn't explicitly clear.

As for San Diego, perhaps the Yankees can incentivize them with one of their numerous starting pitching trade chips. Miami may want a position player given how much pitching they already have.

Brian Cashman also has a knack for finding undervalued arms, whether on the open market or via trade. Matt Blake's outstanding track record of reclamation projects further supports this strategy, with Blackburn and Headrick being two of his most recent success stories. But for the most part, it's more likely for the Yankees to find that kind of arm via trade than in free agency, given their payroll situation.

Is Adrian Morejon ruled out?

Despite the Yankees' reluctance to spend in free agency, fellow reliever Adrian Morejon may be an exception. Both Jack Curry and Michael Kay of YES Network name dropped the lefty as a free-agent target even if Bednar re-signed. With this scenario playing out, do the Yankees still carry their previous stance on Morejon?

The caveat is that Bednar's decision makes Morejon the unquestioned No. 1 relief pitcher available in free agency, putting him in line for a potential nine-figure payday. That might be outside New York's comfort zone.

Adrián Morejón is declining the qualifying offer from the Padres, per source. Morejón is considered the top reliever on the free-agent market, so this was hardly a surprise. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 17, 2026

However, since Bednar is under contract for 2027, the Yankees could use that to their advantage in negotiations with Morejon. The 27-year-old southpaw is the best setup man in baseball, but he may be looking for an opportunity to become a closer.

Perhaps the Bronx Bombers can win over Morejon by putting him in line to succeed Bednar after the 2027 season. Considering how much the Yankees love Bednar, though, this isn't likely and shouldn't be done if they still want Bednar in 2028 and beyond.

Expect more moves to come before December 1

Even with payroll constraints, the Yankees clearly aren't going to re-sign Bednar and call it an offseason. Getting him to return so early is huge, especially with the rest of the league moving quickly to make moves before MLB's collective bargaining agreement expires on December 1.

The Yankees have multiple areas of need, and even Bednar's return doesn't fix the bullpen entirely. The clock is ticking before a roster freeze comes into effect, so expect the Bronx Bombers to be extremely active and make a few more upgrades over the next two weeks.

Get Yankees On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.