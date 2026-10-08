3 Reasons Why Yankees Can't Afford to Lose Matt Blake

The New York Yankees are looking at a very long offseason after being swept in three games by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

One of the decisions the Yankees will face this winter is something they need to address immediately. Pitching coach Matt Blake, who's been with the Bronx Bombers since 2020, has a contract that expires at the end of the 2026 season. Of course, the Yankees have expressed their hope of keeping Blake beyond this season, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The Yankees hope to announce a contract extension for pitching coach Matt Blake shortly after the season ends, per Jon Heyman.



He is set to become a free agent and the organization is hopeful in their efforts of retaining him. pic.twitter.com/Uc89ykqXyv — Everything Yankees (@eyyankees) October 4, 2026

Blake's value to the Yankees has never been more apparent, given how reliant this year's team is on its pitching staff. Regardless, it's necessary to reiterate Blake's worth to the Bronx Bombers, as the 2026 season is the best of seven strong seasons by the team's pitching staff since he took over.

That said, here are the three reasons why the Yankees need to keep Blake, spanning the past, present, and future.

1. The Yankees' pitching staff before Blake

Blake's predecessor as pitching coach was Larry Rothschild, who served in the role for nine seasons (2011-2019). Although the Yankees compiled a team ERA below 4.00 in six of those nine seasons, their 4.31 team ERA in 2019 was the highest during his tenure and represented a clear weakness for a 103-win team that ultimately fell short.

An especially damning mark against Rothschild was the lack of individual hardware his pitchers accrued under his guidance. Despite having CC Sabathia as his ace and later working with Masahiro Tanaka, neither won a Cy Young Award, while Sabathia posted a 4.81 ERA from 2013 to 2015.

Then, of course, there's Rothschild's role in the Sonny Gray fiasco. Gray's 2018 season with the Yankees was a complete disaster. He posted a 4.90 ERA and was eventually booted from the starting rotation.

Rothschild clashed with Gray about his pitch usage, insisting he use a less effective slider over his curveball. His handling of Gray, combined with the noticeable decline in New York's starting rotation in 2019, made it clear that the game had passed him by.

Rothschild was fired after the 2019 season, clearing the way for Blake to take over.

2. The Yankees' pitching staff under Blake

Since Blake's arrival, the Yankees have recorded a team ERA under 4.00 in six of his seven seasons. The only season over that mark was the pandemic-shortened 2020 season (4.35 ERA), which should be taken with a grain of salt due to the small sample size of 60 games. Even in 2023, when the Yankees had their worst season since 1992 at 82-80, the pitching still registered a 3.97 ERA.

Blake's Yankees finished in the top 10 in team ERA four times (2021, 2022, 2024, and 2026), with the 3.30 mark in 2022 as the third-best in MLB. As for the 2026 team, their 3.24 ERA is the best in baseball.

In contrast to the Yankees under Rothschild, Blake oversaw a Cy Young Award-winning season in 2023 for Gerrit Cole, who became the franchise's first Cy Young winner since Roger Clemens in 2001. Another Cy Young winner will likely come under Blake's tutelage this year, as Cam Schlittler is near-universally expected to claim the 2026 award.

3. The Yankees' future with Blake

While Blake has been successful working with star pitchers like Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Max Fried, his greatest successes have come from developing young arms and reimagining a veteran's repertoire.

Of course, Schlittler developed into an ace under Blake's watch, but Luis Gil won AL Rookie of the Year in 2024 while Clarke Schmidt became a mid-rotation stalwart when healthy. Michael King successfully transitioned from a reliever to starter, making him the centerpiece to the Juan Soto trade in 2023. Even Will Warren, despite his inconsistency, has shown flashes of brilliance.

Then there are the veteran pitchers and former cast-offs who completely reinvented themselves with Blake's help. Clay Holmes and Nestor Cortes Jr. are perhaps the most famous examples, but you also have Luke Weaver, Wandy Peralta, Tim Hill, Lucas Luetge, and even short-term pieces like Michael Tonkin and Jake Cousins.

Two more examples this year are Paul Blackburn and Brent Headrick, both of whom have become key components of the bullpen.

Blake's knack for getting the best out of a struggling veteran or a young pitching prospect has given the Yankees significant flexibility in payroll and roster construction. Keeping him around will likely provide even more success stories in the future, and it will let the Yankees rely on cheaper, more controllable arms compared to high-priced hurlers that will come at a premium, especially with a potential salary cap looming.

The Yankees' pitching staff has looked its best in years thanks to Blake's outstanding work, and it figures to continue improving over the next couple of years. Granted, that upward trajectory assumes that Blake continues to oversee the pitching staff, but the Yankees clearly understand how important their pitching has become to their success.

Expect the Bronx Bombers to announce a new contract for Blake shortly after the 2026 season concludes.

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