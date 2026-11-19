On Tuesday, the New York Yankees made the obvious move of placing right-handed pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange on the 40-man roster. This move protects Lagrange from being selected in the Rule 5 Draft, which is scheduled for December 9.

There is no guarantee the draft will take place due to the impending MLB lockout, but the Yankees were inevitably going to select Lagrange to the 40-man roster. The 23-year-old is the No. 3-ranked prospect in New York's system (per MLB Pipeline) and may have made his MLB debut as a reliever last season, if not for a shoulder injury that shortened his campaign.

Although the Bronx Bombers thought about utilizing Lagrange as a reliever in 2026 to help bolster the bullpen, the team reiterated that the hard-throwing righty's future is in the starting rotation. Now, with Lagrange knocking on the door of the big leagues, the Yankees need to revisit this decision.

The case for Carlos Lagrange as a reliever

In the early stages of the offseason, the Yankees' biggest priority is to improve the bullpen. They accomplished a major goal when David Bednar accepted the $23.15 million qualifying offer on Tuesday, but the team knows retaining Bednar is only part of the equation.

One of the best ways for New York to improve the relief corps is by bringing in a power pitcher. In the second half of 2026, Bednar was the Yankees' hardest-throwing reliever, averaging 96.1 mph on his four-seam fastball, which ranked in the 77th percentile on Baseball Savant; he uses that pitch to set up his splitter as a strikeout pitch.

Granted, other relievers who throw triple digits also utilize this strategy (such as Adrian Morejon, the top reliever on the open market). But the general lack of velocity in the Yankees' bullpen makes it more difficult for them to overpower batters and throw off their timing with offspeed/breaking pitches.

Lagrange can directly address that need as an internal option. On September 16, which was the righty's first appearance in over two months, he reached 102.1 mph on his fastball and used it to strike out a pair of batters. This was without having his secondary pitches in peak form, as Lagrange has a mid-80s sweeper and a low-90s changeup that can effortlessly throw off hitters expecting the triple-digit heat.

Carlos Lagrange dials it up to 102.1 mph in his first appearance since June 28 ⛽️



The @Yankees' No. 4 prospect averaged 100.3 with his fastball as he fanned a pair in a scoreless frame for the Triple-A @swbrailriders. pic.twitter.com/r1BYhTe5Ea — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 16, 2026

In contrast, the Yankees already have three power pitchers in their starting rotation, those being Cam Schlittler, Gerrit Cole, and Carlos Rodon.

Schlittler can regularly hit triple digits, Cole maintained his high-90s fastball coming back from Tommy John surgery, and Rodon greatly expanded his arsenal for his mid-90s heater to play up. The need for a power pitcher is far more pressing in the bullpen than the rotation, and Lagrange can be that guy if New York's pursuit of Morejon fails.

The case for Carlos Lagrange as a starter

Although utilizing Lagrange as a reliever addresses an immediate need, his upside as a starter is immense and rightfully being taken into account.

A huge factor behind Schlittler's value is his endurance and workload. Having a reliever who can dominate for one or two innings is certainly valuable, but having a pitcher who overpowers hitters for five or six innings is an entirely different story. Alongside his 239 strikeouts, Schlittler tossed 193.2 innings, which ranked second in the American League and fourth in MLB.

If Lagrange can be a five-inning starter, then that's a significantly higher ceiling compared to using him as a high-leverage reliever.

Carlos Lagrange is Disgusting. 🤮



3 Pitch Sequence:

101.8 mph ⛽️

83.2 mph Slider (with 20 inches Horizontal Break)

102.4 mph ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/np5X73715m — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) February 21, 2026

Additionally, the Yankees can clear a spot for Lagrange by using some of their fifth starter options as trade chips. Both Will Warren and Ryan Weathers have drawn plenty of interest on the trade market. It would be preferable to keep them as valuable depth pieces (particularly Weathers, who broke out last year). But if the Yankees believe Lagrange is ready, they could kill two birds with one stone by trading from their starter depth for controllable, high-upside relief help.

Could Lagrange be handled like Michael King before him?

The best way for the Yankees to use Lagrange in 2027 is how they utilized Michael King during his Yankee tenure. King was an exceptionally versatile swingman who covered multiple innings in high-leverage spots and gradually evolved into a starting pitcher. If he wasn't traded for Juan Soto, King would have been in the Yankees' 2024 starting rotation.

Posting random Yankees highlights until Opening Day - Day 45:



Michael King strikes out 13 (9/20/23) pic.twitter.com/V3g3wKH3i9 — YankeesMuse (@YankeesMuse) November 27, 2023

Lagrange still has significant room to grow as a starter, so he should begin his big-league career as a reliever. As he improves, the Yankees can give him longer relief outings stretching beyond two innings, and if Lagrange thrives, New York can give him that first opportunity as a starter.

Despite his injury-shortened 2026 season, Lagrange's versatility is better than ever thanks to his new experience in relief. The Yankees should be eager to capitalize on his versatility as they develop him into a legitimate game-changing option.

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