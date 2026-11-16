What Tim Hill’s Re-Signing Says About Yankees’ Bullpen Plans Moving Forward

Last week at the 2026-27 MLB General Manager Meetings, New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman made it clear that rebuilding the bullpen is the main priority this offseason, and he stuck to his word. On Sunday, the Yankees reportedly re-signed southpaw Tim Hill to a one-year, $2.25 million deal, which also includes a $2.5 million club option for 2028.

As expected, Yankees fans weren’t enthused to see Hill back in pinstripes even on a one-year deal as the first free-agent signing this offseason. Hill’s 2026 campaign was a rollercoaster ride, becoming unplayable in September. He recorded a 9.53 ERA and held opponents to a .320 average across seven appearances.

Despite his struggles, some will point to Hill’s 66.8% ground-ball rate as a reason why New York was smart to bring him back for at least one more year. We’ll see if and when there’s a 2027 season, if the Yankees’ calculations were right.

However, the bigger question at hand is: what does this signing mean for the rest of New York’s bullpen?

With the free-agent market moving at a snail’s pace right now, the Yankees could be focused on re-signing their guys, including Paul Blackburn.

Yankees could be leaning towards running it back in the bullpen, at least

Based on how the postseason ended for the Yankees, the last thing fans want to see this winter is Cashman running it back. That said, it might not be the worst idea for New York, considering that they had one of the best bullpens in the majors. Also, re-signing their own free agents could let the Yankees focus most of their attention on third base, second base, and catcher, where there are questions.

In fact, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Sunday that the Yankees are trying to re-sign Blackburn. That would be a huge deal for the Yankees, as New York would have its setup man for a potential Bednar return or for Adrian Morejon.

This past season, Blackburn was one of the better relievers in the majors, sporting a 1.59 ERA (career-best) and holding opponents to a .195 average in 62 appearances. And at 32 years old, he’s at the perfect spot in his career, where he will generate a ton of interest from suitors, which will be something the Yankees have to compete with.

We’re already seeing it with other relievers like Alex Vesia and Jonathan Loasiaga, whom New York has been linked to. Vesia and Loasiaga would both look great in pinstripes. But with the hot stove heating up, the Yankees will be fighting with other contenders looking for that late-inning weapon.

With Blackburn, you’d think the Yankees would be the leading contender, especially with his success under pitching coach Matt Blake, who is back after signing an extension.

If the Yankees’ bullpen in 2027 features Brent Headrick, plus the returns of Blackburn and Bednar, too, fans shouldn’t be too upset about running it back, even with Hill’s return. That also doesn’t include Carlos Lagrange joining the bullpen, which would be another great addition.

Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean the Yankees shouldn’t pursue external free agents, since it’s not guaranteed that Ryan Yarbrough, John Schreiber and Michael Fulmer will return. New York’s goal should be to get the best arms possible, so it shouldn’t depend solely on the arms of Headrick, Blackburn, and Bednar.

However, keeping Blackburn and Bednar in pinstripes would give the Yankees one less thing to worry about, as the team is under pressure to make a big move or two this offseason.

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