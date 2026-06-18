Yankees Must Pursue Trade With Twins to Solve Catcher Crisis

The New York Yankees have a problem behind the plate. And time is running out to find a solution.

The trio of Austin Wells, JC Escarra and Ali Sanchez is hitting .178 this season with a .541 OPS. Both of those numbers are second-worst in the American League.

The plate production is so bad the club must consider moving first baseman Ben Rice back to catcher, even though he is having an MVP-caliber season at first base.

Rather than tinker with what's working with Rice, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman needs to go outside the organization to solve the catcher quandary. And he should start by placing a call to the Minnesota Twins.

Cashman must call the Twins

"(T)he player who should most intrigue the Yankees — and definitely be available because he is in his walk year — is Ryan Jeffers," the New York Post's Joel Sherman reports.

The main problem with Jeffers is his health. He is still on the injured list while recovering from a broken hamate bone in his catching hand and isn't expected to return until next month.

Waiting another four weeks to solve the Yankees' problems behind the plate certainly isn't ideal. But they sit in first place in the American League East despite sub-par performances from the club's catchers. Plus, Austin Wells is on his way back from cervical headaches which landed him on the injured list.

Wells could serve as a Band-Aid until Jeffers is good to go. And who knows, maybe Wells can rediscover the form which made him a Rookie of the Year candidate in 2024. Even if he doesn't, the Yankees could probably tread water behind the plate for another few weeks.

The 29-year-old Jeffers is hitting .295 with seven home runs and .949 OPS this season. While it's questionable whether he can maintain that production over the rest of the season, he does have a lifetime .755 OPS and has hit at 14 home runs three times.

It's also worth noting that Jeffers is a right-handed bat who has always done better against left-handed pitching. Against southpaws, Jeffers has a lifetime .852 OPS. Facing right-handed pitchers, it drops to .712. And his batting average plummets from .275 vs. left-handed pitchers to .230 vs. right-handed pitchers.

With both designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton and right fielder Aaron Judge on the injured list without target return dates, manager Aaron Boone could use another righty bat in the lineup.

Here's the best part: getting Jeffers from the Twins shouldn't cost all that much because he will be a free agent after the season. Minnesota no doubt would like to get something in return rather than see him walk, but the Twins won't expect or demand one of the Yankees' top-rated prospects.

Keep in mind that MLB Pipeline's list of the Yankees' top 30 prospects does not include a catcher anywhere in the organization, so the solution is going to require some fresh blood. Good news is Jeffers is making just $6.7 million this season so he won't blow up the Yankees' payroll.

MLB's catcher crisis

One thing to keep in mind is the Yankees aren't the only team in search of catcher solution. So multiple suitors will be sifting through options on the market. In fact, SI's Tom Verducci reports Major League Baseball is experiencing a catcher crisis.

"Catchers are hitting .228. Only once in the game’s history, in the Deadball days of 1918, have catchers hit worse," Verducci said Monday. "Three of the six all-time worst averages for team catching are from this season. The Yankees, White Sox, Phillies and Padres all have franchise-worst averages at catcher (full seasons)."

Look, Jorge Posada isn't walking through that door. But the Yankees don't need an All-Star behind the plate. They just need someone who won't be a black hole in the lineup. Jeffers could be the right person in the right place at the right time to get the Yankees their first World Series title since 2009.