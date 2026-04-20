Red Sox Series Could Change How Yankees Move Forward With Luis Gil

The New York Yankees have certainly seen their fair share of highs and lows early in the 2026 MLB season. Although their outlook appears to be on the rise after sweeping the Kansas City Royals over the weekend, the Yankees' roster still has a few concerns that must be ironed out, including Luis Gil's performance, which has left much to be desired.

Through two starts as of Monday afternoon, Gil is 0-1 with a 7.00 ERA, having also allowed a career-worst 4.0 home runs per nine innings pitched. The 27-year-old right-handed starter is now set to be the Yankees' starting arm in Tuesday's series opener against the rival Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, leaving time to tell if he'll turn things around or pitch a third consecutive dud.

Either way, the upcoming Red Sox series will reveal a lot about Gil's future with the Yankees, for better or worse.

Luis Gil has ideal bounce-back opportunity vs. Red Sox

As up-and-down as the Yankees' season has been, their campaign hasn't been as tumultuous as the Red Sox' year. Including Monday's win over the Detroit Tigers, Boston is an abysmal 9-13 through 22 games, which includes going an even 5-5 at Fenway Park, where New York's American League East rival is only averaging 3.44 runs per game at home (27th in MLB).

While the Red Sox scored eight runs against the Tigers to begin the week, it was the first time in four games that they tallied more than two runs. In fact, Boston had only put up six runs in the first 32 innings of its latest series before scoring as many runs in the final three games of Monday's win.

Mar 4, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil (81) pitches against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Red Sox's latest win shouldn't worry Gil, who's had their number throughout his career.

In five all-time meetings against Boston, the Dominican hurler has gone 2-1 with an impressive 0.99 ERA, which includes pitching five shutout innings in the last collision on Sept. 12, 2025—a 4-1 road win for New York. Gil has only allowed 15 hits and three earned runs during 27 1/3 innings, all while striking out 26 Red Sox batters.

Throw in the fact that both of his wins game in his only two appearances at Fenway Park, and it's easy to see why the former AL Rookie of the Year has a great chance to turn things around.

What if Gil falls to Boston?

A combination of a proven track record and the Red Sox's recent offensive struggles seemingly opens the door for Gil to return to form. At the same time, it's interesting to think about what happens if he can't capitalize on the promising situation.

After all, reinforcements for the Yankees' starting rotation are on the horizon, as Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón progress through their respective rehab situations. Cole made his rehab debut with Double-A Somerset over the weekend, tossing 44 pitches across 4 1/3 innings, and even reaching 96 mph on the radar gun, per MLB.com's Rob Terranova.

While Rodón has yet to have his first rehab start, Yankees manager Aaron Boone did reveal that the club expects him to return before Cole, per team reporter Bryan Hoch. Assuming that his recovery from elbow surgery doesn't experience any more setbacks, Rodón's eventual return gives Gil another threat to worry about.

Pitching well against the Red Sox would not only help Gil's job security but also his fellow Yankees pitchers' recovery times. New York will feel less pressure to rush Cole and Rodón back if Gil can help earn a win over Boston before extending that momentum, ensuring both pitchers come back as healthy as can be.

That's why Red Sox fans will be paying close attention to every pitch that Gil throws on Tuesday. For better or worse, the outcome of the game will clear up a lot about his future, opening the door for him to be a long-term option or a problem that needs an immediate solution.