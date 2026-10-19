3 Yankees Prospects Who Could Play Major Roles in 2027

The 2026 season didn’t go exactly to plan for the New York Yankees, who won 93 games, swept the Boston Red Sox in two games in the AL Wild Card Round, and then were swept by the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

However, it wasn’t meant to be for Aaron Boone’s crew, who must make several roster changes this offseason to be in Tampa Bay’s position. Nonetheless, if there was one silver lining from this season, it was that the Yankees saw multiple prospects make their debuts, including Spencer Jones and George Lombard Jr.

Jones and Lombard Jr. were among the top players in the team’s farm system, became integral pieces in the second half, and have put themselves in position to be starting on Opening Day next season.

If you are a Yankees fan or in the front office, you’re excited to see the steps Lombard Jr. and Jones took as rookies in 2026 and how their development progresses in 2027.

Speaking of next season, we will discuss the next crop of farmhands to head to the Bronx to wear the pinstripes. You may or may not be familiar with these prospects, but if they play at the level we saw from Lombard, Jones, or even Elmer Rodriguez, the Yankees’ future will be bright.

1. Carlos Lagrange

It’s only right we start this list with Lagrange, who was on track to debut this season, but a right capsular shoulder sprain in July put a damper on that.

However, heading into late September, it was teased that Lagrange could be on the playoff roster, as he was at Double-A Somerset participating in live batting practice sessions with other injured Yankees like Giancarlo Stanton and Trent Grisham.

That said, even though Lagrange didn’t make his long-awaited debut this year, the sky is the limit for the flame-throwing right-handed hurler. Lagrange spent the entire 2026 season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he made 11 starts before moving to the bullpen.

As a starter with the RailRiders, Lagrange was 0-3 with a 4.41 ERA. He allowed 40 hits, 25 walks, and 24 earned runs (eight home runs) in 49 innings. The young hurler also recorded 63 strikeouts, while holding opponents to a .215 average and a .733 OPS.

In the bullpen, his ERA went up to 4.70 in eight appearances. He gave up 14 hits, eight earned runs (two home runs), and eight walks in 15.1 innings. Lagrange also produced 22 strikeouts and recorded his first career save, despite opponents hitting .241 with a .749 OPS.

While those stats don’t scream major league-ready to some, it’s hard to ignore a pitcher with a 70-grade fastball (four-seam with a velocity of 99 mph), a sinker with an average velocity of 98 mph, and a hard-hit rate of 42.3%, per Prospect Savant.



That will play in the major leagues. Also, the Yankees have David Bednar, Paul Blackburn, Tim Hill, and Ryan Yarbrough all hitting free agency, which means there will be a few openings available in the bullpen that Lagrange should be able to fill.

2. Kyle Carr

Sticking with pitching prospects, Carr is another hurler who could find himself in the Bronx in 2027 if there’s an injury to the starting rotation.

The southpaw pitcher is the 12th-ranked prospect in the Yankees’ farm system, according to MLB Pipeline. The 24-year-old Carr spent this season split between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Again, just like with Lagrange, the stats won’t wow you. In 13 starts with Somerset, Carr was 6-5 with a 4.32 ERA. The lefty didn’t give up many home runs (seven) but surrendered 68 hits, along with 27 walks in 66.2 innings. However, Carr had 83 strikeouts and held opponents to a .259 batting average.

Meanwhile, in Triple-A, he was 0-3 with a 5.32 ERA in eight games (seven starts). Opponents also found success against him there with a .280 average. But under the hood, there’s a lot to like. Carr has a five-pitch mix (four-seam, sweeper, cutter, sinker, and changeup), and he doesn’t give up a lot of hard contact (43.6% hard-hit rate, 16th percentile per Prospect Savant).

3. Jace Avina

With the Yankees likely making some outfield changes next season (not bringing back Trent Grisham and exploring more DH opportunities for Aaron Judge), a prospect like Jace Avina could be a potential call-up at some point in 2027.

At this point, we already know that Jasson Dominguez is a major league player, and it’s not what everyone expected. If anything, he needs a fresh start. When looking at the Yankees' organizational depth in the outfield, Avina is the next man up, as he can play all three outfield positions.

This season at Double-A Somerset, the 23-year-old outfielder hit .254 with 21 home runs, 68 RBI, and an .817 OPS. He also had 16 stolen bases, so he has some wheels. According to MLB Pipeline, he grades out as a 55 in arm, 50 in power, 50 in run, and 50 in field.

He's a name definitely worth keeping an eye out for as the Yankees' major league depth heading into the offseason leaves much to be desired.

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