Projecting Carlos Lagrange's Role in Yankees' Bullpen for MLB Playoffs

Looking back, Carlos Lagrange going down with a right shoulder capsular sprain in July felt like an omen for the New York Yankees. Before it was even a thought that George Lombard Jr. would join the big-league roster, he was going to be the first impact rookie to take the mound. That shoulder injury changed things, and it does feel like the Yankees have been scrambling ever since.

For most of the summer and up until recently, it seemed as if they would be without their flame-throwing rookie who blew a 105 MPH pitch by Aaron Judge in February. That notion has changed, though, and Lagrange could actually be in the Yankees' postseason plans.

According to the New York Post's Greg Joyce, Lagrange could become part of a triumvirate of Yankees returning to the Wild Card series. Joining him could be Giancarlo Stanton and Trent Grisham.

"Depending on how the next few days play out, both with their health, the health of others and the Yankees' internal conversations, there is a chance all three could find their way onto the AL wild-card series roster next week, or that none of them do," Joyce wrote on Wednesday.

A potential postseason debut

Lagrange was activated from trom the injured list last week and, immediately after taking the mound for the first time in the minors, was back to pumping triple digits. According to MLB.com's Clarke Fahrenthold, he threw four fastballs over 100 MPH and struck out some top Marlins prospects, including Brandon Compton and Brendan Jones.

Carlos Lagrange dials it up to 102.1 mph in his first appearance since June 28 ⛽️



The @Yankees' No. 4 prospect averaged 100.3 with his fastball as he fanned a pair in a scoreless frame for the Triple-A @swbrailriders. pic.twitter.com/r1BYhTe5Ea — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 16, 2026

It could be a long time coming for Lagrange, who, at some point this year — and there isn't much time left — might actually make his big-league debut. The Yankees haven't given any official indication of when that might be, though. With Ryan Weathers' status still up in the air, the bullpen is in its usual state of flux despite being one of the sport's best statistical pens, so Lagrange might end up more of an upgrade than Tim Hill at this point.

If the Yankees do use him, it likely wouldn't be in high-leverage situations. They wouldn't throw him into the fire, tasked with getting the heart of the order in the seventh or eighth innings. A good spot for him could be in extra innings if there's ever a crooked number on the board, or if a starter comes out early before the fifth inning and they intend to use Paul Blackburn or Brent Headrick later in the game.

If Lagrange doesn't make his MLB debut in this Rays series or their final one against the Baltimore Orioles, but does in the postseason, he would join fellow teammate Weathers as one of the few players in big league history to make their debut in October.

Weathers did so during the pandemic postseason, in Game 3 of the National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Padres. Weathers pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief, facing Corey Seager, Max Muncy, and Cody Bellinger and getting them out. Lagrange could face something similar.

Get Yankees On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.