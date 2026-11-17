Tim Hill was the first piece to fall, and right now, the New York Yankees are looking to bolster their bullpen. The main option appears to be a reunion with Paul Blackburn, who emerged as one of the better late-inning arms in the sport. They've also had eyes on Jonathan Loáisiga, though it doesn't feel likely Brian Cashman and company will go down that route.

That being said, available on the open market is veteran Alex Vesia, who has pitched in a ton of big games and was a major contributor to the Los Angeles Dodgers' two most recent championships. According to FanSided's Pat Ragazzo, the Yankees are one of many teams interested in the southpaw.

"The Blue Jays are far from the only team that is in on Vesia and May at the moment," Ragazzo writes. "Vesia is reportedly drawing interest from half the league, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and New York Yankees."

Elite numbers on the back and front end for Vesia

Depending on the price and the years, adding someone like Vesia is a no-brainer. The team signing him knows there will never be a moment too big for him. Between 2021 and 2026, Vesia has pitched in 31 postseason games. He has 27 strikeouts and 13 walks.

One thing about Vesia is that, despite a 16th-percentile fastball velocity, his underlying numbers are elite. His 2.68 ERA is in the 96th percentile. His .164 xBA is in the 99th percentile, and he also has elite strikeout numbers. His 31.2% strikeout rate is in the 95th percentile. It's the type of swing-and-miss stuff the Yankees' bullpen desperately needs.

Last season, the Yankees' relievers ranked 15th in strikeout percentage (22.5%), despite having a few great arms in the bullpen and the second-best ERA in baseball (3.13), per FanGraphs.

What makes Vesia so lethal, despite the lack of velocity, is how much ride he gets on his fastball. According to The Athletic's Eno Sarris, Vesia averaged 21 inches of induced vertical break on his heater in 2025. It was the most in baseball at the time.

The Yankees saw firsthand back in the 2024 World Series just how nasty Vesia was. Vesia pitched in four games that series. He struck out only one, but of the 11 batters he faced, only one got a hit.

If you're Brian Cashman and you need some big-game arms, Vesia is the guy. He anchored that Dodgers bullpen for years, and now there's a chance he can do the same on the East Coast.

Vesia being Bronx-bound would be a huge boost to a bullpen that has Brent Headrick, Hill, and potentially Paul Blackburn and David Bednar (if both re-sign). Just don't let the lack of velocity fool you. He is one of the best strikeout arms in the game, and he's been for a bit now.

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