The New York Yankees had the best Jonathan Loáisiga in 2021. It was supposed to be his coming-out party, and the righty seemed poised to become the next great reliever to emerge from the organization, but injuries slowed him down. That year he pitched over 70 innings, and it wasn't until last year that he had a full workload again.

It did seem like Loáisiga and the Yankees could be headed toward a reunion, years after they let him walk in free agency. Unfortunately, anyone hoping for this may have had their dreams dashed because, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Yankees aren't the New York team with their eyes set on him.

"Mets are joined by at least Phillies, Dodgers and Jays in Loáisiga pursuit. Yankees seem focused elsewhere at the moment," Heyman wrote about Loáisiga on X.

The main reason for avoiding Loáisiga

Last season, the Arizona Diamondbacks signed Loáisiga for a one-year, $1.5 million deal. This was the low point, as he was coming off a string of often-injured seasons. Now that price may have increased, and since the Yankees already saw firsthand how unreliable he was health-wise, you can't blame them for looking at other options, even if he has a spectacular ceiling as one of the best groundball pitchers in the sport.

The main piece of business should probably be Paul Blackburn. After watching Blackburn blossom into one of the better shutdown late-inning arms in baseball after years as a mediocre starter turned mop-up reliever, the Yankees might find him to be a better fit. Blackburn may not have the propensity for nastiness that Loáisiga can pull off with his wicked sinkers, but they know they're getting dependability.

New York Yankees pitcher Paul Blackburn (58) throws to first for an out against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It didn't matter what role the Yankees placed Blackburn in. He seemed to excel in every situation, whether it was in the 8th inning, as an innings eater, a spot starter, or an opener. Chances are he'd be happy to fill any role with the Yankees, but at this point, it's clear they can count on him in high-leverage spots.

Never say never as far as Loáisiga goes. They did bring back Tommy Kahnle after all. Still, if the Heyman reports are true, it's not something fans should count on. He could be headed to Flushing or Los Angeles. They can take their shot at him. The reunion that seems most likely is Blackburn.

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