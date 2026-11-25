As New York Yankees fans wait to see what else general manager Brian Cashman does to help upgrade the 2027 roster, the team finally found its new bench coach on Wednesday.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that former Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde will be manager Aaron Boone’s new right-hand man for the 2027 season, if and when it does start. Hyde is taking over for Brad Ausmus, who was named the Houston Astros manager earlier this month.

Hyde did not manage this past season after the Orioles parted ways in the early part of the 2025 campaign. Therefore, he took his talents to the Tampa Bay Rays organization this past season, where he served as a senior advisor in the operations department.

This hire didn’t move the needle for the fanbase, as they were hoping that Joe Espada, former Astros manager, would be the new bench coach. However, Yankees fans shouldn’t be too down on the hire, as Hyde’s history with the Orioles could help New York finally solve its ongoing third base issue.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post made this connection on Twitter/X, where he also noted, “at a time when the NYY have interest in Baltimore third baseman.”

Hyde has familiarity with the Orioles having managed them from 2019-25 at a time when the NYY have interest in Baltimore third basemen and worked last year for the Rays, the team that beat the NYY in the AL East and ALDS. https://t.co/K2dKU9SK73 — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 25, 2026

Brandon Hyde could help Yankees finally solve third base headache

In the early stages of free agency, Orioles infielders Jordan Westburg and Gunnar Henderson have been floated as potential trade candidates. In fact, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner reported earlier this month that the O’s "are maintaining a willingness to listen in trade discussions on every player except Pete Alonso," as they seek outfield and starting rotation upgrades.

Baltimore signed Freddy Peralta earlier this week to a five-year deal, but they could use more pitching, which the Yankees have in Will Warren, Ryan Weathers, or Elmer Rodriguez. They also have an outfielder in Jasson Dominguez, who could be a change-of-scenery candidate.

In a perfect world, Yankees fans would love to see them make a splash trade for Henderson, who is coming off an up-and-down 2026 campaign but has a Rookie of the Year award, Silver Slugger, and an All-Star nod on his resume. However, he won’t come cheap, and Baltimore would likely tax the Yankees for the inter-division swap.

Therefore, the Yankees should be open to taking a flier on Westburg. The 27-year-old infielder has battled through multiple injuries, including, most recently, a torn UCL that caused him to undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the entire 2026 campaign.

However, when Westburg is healthy, there’s potential. And for a Yankees club that has a youth movement brewing, taking a gamble on Westburg, who can be an upgrade from McMahon at the plate and defensively.”



In 2024, when Westburg was named an All-Star, he hit .264 with 26 doubles, 18 home runs, 63 RBI, five triples, and an OPS of .792. Coincidentally, that was the most games he’s played in his career (107).

Despite not playing a full season yet in his MLB career, Westburg is hitting .264, which isn’t too shabby, and he’s a right-handed bat – something that the Yankees could use to balance out their lineup a bit more.

Since he’s under team control until 2030, he would be a worthwhile investment to take over the hot corner. However, considering his health history, the Yankees shouldn’t have to give up a lot to acquire him.

And now, with his former manager being in the Bronx, who can provide more detailed info on the O’s, the Yankees might have an intriguing wild card to use if they want to talk a trade with Baltimore.

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