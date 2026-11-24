The New York Yankees have several needs to address this offseason, but arguably none are more pressing when it comes to their everyday lineup than third base.

And in a matter of days, two potential trade candidates have come off the market.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Royce Lewis from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller and catching prospect Francisco Espinoza.

The former No. 1 overall pick came off a disappointing 2026 campaign, hitting .227 with 15 home runs and a .667 OPS in 125 games. However, given his offensive ceiling, two remaining years of club control, and a projected $5.1 million arbitration salary, Lewis was an intriguing buy-low candidate for the Yankees.

The deal came just days after the Kansas City Royals traded All-Star third baseman Maikel Garcia to the Seattle Mariners, eliminating another potential upgrade at the hot corner.

Looming MLB lockout puts more pressure on Yankees

With MLB's collective bargaining agreement set to expire at 11:59 p.m. ET on December 1, teams are operating under a much different offseason timeline than usual.

Over the past two weeks, the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a four-year, $58 million deal with Jake Bauers, the Atlanta Braves have landed Evan Phillips on a three-year, $35 million contract, and, most notably, the New York Mets have agreed to a record-setting nine-year, $450 million deal with Tarik Skubal.

Coupled with the Garcia and Lewis trades, it's becoming increasingly apparent that teams aren't waiting around to address their biggest roster needs.

Should the owners institute a lockout as anticipated, major league trades and free-agent signings would be put on hold until a new agreement is reached.

Unlike previous offseasons, Cashman may not have the luxury of letting the market develop throughout December and January.

Yankees need to move on from Ryan McMahon

As solid as Ryan McMahon has been defensively, the Yankees cannot afford another season of his offensive production.

The veteran third baseman hit .213/.279/.357 with 11 home runs, 41 RBI and a .636 OPS across 124 games in 2026, striking out in approximately 32% of his plate appearances.

For a lineup that already struggles with situational hitting and making consistent contact, McMahon only compounds those issues.

With McMahon reportedly being shopped this offseason, it appears the organization recognizes that an upgrade is necessary.

While there are several logical trade destinations for McMahon, finding a team willing to absorb his remaining $16 million salary could prove difficult.

Regardless of how Cashman handles that contract, getting McMahon's bat out of the everyday lineup should be a priority.

Yankees still in the mix for Teruaki Sato

The Yankees may still have their sights set on one of the biggest remaining names on the free-agent market in Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato.

Following the Skubal signing, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported that industry sources consider the Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays the leading contenders to land the reigning Central League MVP and 2026 Triple Crown winner.

The Mets and Chicago Cubs are also reportedly among his potential suitors.

Unlike domestic free agents, however, Sato is facing a firm December 1 deadline. MLB will not extend his posting window to accommodate a lockout, meaning he would return to Japan for another season if an agreement isn't reached beforehand.

Should the Yankees miss out on Sato, Cashman still has several other options in the trade market worth exploring.

Third-base trade targets still available for the Yankees

Isaac Paredes, Houston Astros: Paredes hit 25 home runs and registered a 130 wRC+ in 2026. Houston exercised his $13.35 million club option for 2027, but with Carlos Correa expected to return from injury, the Astros have a crowded infield. Despite concerns about how his pull-heavy approach would translate to Yankee Stadium, Paredes would provide a substantial offensive upgrade and a much-needed right-handed bat.

Casey Schmitt, San Francisco Giants: Prior to suffering a season-ending knee injury in July, Schmitt hit .271 with 21 home runs, 55 RBI and a .784 OPS across 98 games. With Matt Chapman under contract and San Francisco in need of pitching, the Yankees could capitalize on their starting pitching depth to acquire the versatile 27-year-old.

Matt Shaw, Chicago Cubs: Shaw would give the Yankees another young, controllable infielder to build around alongside George Lombard Jr. The former first-round pick offers a right-handed bat and positional versatility, though his remaining years of club control could make him expensive to acquire.

Jordan Westburg, Baltimore Orioles: After missing the entire 2026 season recovering from Tommy John surgery, Westburg represents an intriguing buy-low candidate. The former All-Star can play both second and third base. However, convincing Baltimore to trade him within the division might be the biggest obstacle.

Josh Jung, Texas Rangers: While much of the speculation surrounding the Yankees and Rangers has centered on Corey Seager, Jung would arguably be a more logical roster fit. His injury history is concerning, but his offensive ceiling, right-handed bat, and remaining years of club control warrant a conversation.

The Yankees don't necessarily need a blockbuster acquisition to improve at third base, but finding a more consistent offensive contributor at the position should be among Cashman's top priorities.

Under normal circumstances, there would be little reason for concern over two potential trade targets coming off the market in late November. However, with a possible transaction freeze just over a week away, the Yankees may not have the luxury of allowing the market to develop as they have in previous offseasons.

Whether it's acquiring Sato or pivoting to another available infielder, addressing third base before the December 1 deadline would put the Yankees in a much better position heading into an otherwise uncertain offseason.

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