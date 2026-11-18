Early in the offseason, the emphasis for the Yankees has been to retain and add to a bullpen that struggled with depth in 2026 and had a shaky foundation, relying on guys without much pedigree. But the biggest area for improvement remains a top priority: the offense.

Rumors have swirled around the Yankees' interest in various infielders, both via trade and in free agency, but nothing serious has come about with under two weeks until the sport is locked out. While the rest of the sport has remained fairly silent, which decreases the urgency, fans would like to have some answers before the lockout.

Intradivision trades are rare for the Yankees, but they heavily pursued one at the trade deadline when they were among the finalists in the sweepstakes for Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, ultimately refusing to go all-in for him in the way the rival Red Sox did.

But while that door closed, another may have opened as Baltimore continues to languish as a team on the outside looking in on contention:

According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Orioles are not expected to extend star shortstop Gunnar Henderson and could dangle him in the trade market.

Needing to make big infield upgrades and already swapping names with the Orioles in July for Rutschman, there seems to be an unlikely pairing here between two teams that have already made clear they don't mind trading within the division.

Could the Yankees be an unlikely suitor for Henderson?

How Gunnar Henderson would fit in the Bronx

A few years ago, there might've not been three players in the sport you would rather have for the next decade than Henderson.

A 2020 second-round pick out of high school, Henderson had developed into one of the league's best shortstops by 2024, putting up a .281/.364/.529 slash line with a 154 wRC+ and 7.9 fWAR in his age-23 season, finishing fourth in a stacked MVP vote behind Bobby Witt Jr., Juan Soto, and Aaron Judge.

As the Orioles ascended into one of the league's most promising teams in 2023 and 2024, Henderson was at the forefront as a controllable, young superstar, but as the team backslid over the next two seasons, so did their young phenom.

Depending on the price, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson would be the ideal option to plug in at third base for the New York Yankees. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henderson regressed to a 120 wRC+ in 2025, going from 37 home runs to17. In 2026, things got even worse as he regressed into a league-average bat despite a recovery in his slugging ability. Instead, a career .275 hitter had plummeted to just .225 with a gradually decreasing walk rate.

The star who had captivated the league had faded, with his peripherals sinking just the same. He wasn't hitting the ball as hard; he was chasing more, and his bat speed had faded. It's not a great sign for someone still in his mid-20s, but the pedigree is there for a guy who's had success at the plate. It's more likely than not that 2026 was an aberration, rather than a sign of things to come.

Defensively, his future might not be at shortstop. He's been a passable defender at the position for several years, registering 10 career Defensive Runs Saved, -4 Outs Above Average, and a -3 Fielding Run Value. But one would think that a slide to third base, a position he split time at early in his career, would age better as he continues his career.

When he had plenty of control, the sky was the limit for Baltimore, but they're now weighing whether it's worth keeping him around for the long haul. The regression over the last two years must be noted, and with him due to make $14 million in 2027 in just his second year of arbitration, it's the perfect time for the Orioles to shop him.

If acquired by the Yankees, they would envision Henderson as a perfect leadoff hitter to go in front of Judge, Ben Rice, Cody Bellinger, and Luis García Jr. Being left-handed on a team with a plethora of them might be an issue, but he's slowly improved against same-handed pitching even as his ceiling as a hitter seems to have decreased.

Defensively, the team would likely slide him back to third base and keep George Lombard Jr. at shortstop. Despite some rough patches, including the six-game error streak, Lombard is considered one of the game's rising stars at the position defensively and has all the tools to compete for Gold Gloves in the future.

Acquiring Henderson would be a slam dunk. The only question is whether the Yankees could meet Baltimore's asking price.

What a Gunnar Henderson trade package looks like

When the Yankees and Orioles talked about Rutschman in July, it was known that a hefty price was going to have to be paid to get his services, something that was consistent with the package the Orioles demanded from the Red Sox to get the deal done.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Baltimore wanted Austin Wells, Elmer Rodríguez, Yostin Pena, and either Will Warren or Ryan Weathers to go through with the trade.

The package makes sense for a catcher of Rutschman's caliber, but based on how he struggled for Boston down the stretch, the Yankees were more than fine not making the trade.

The Orioles' interest in all of these players would certainly be revisited for Henderson. One of Weathers or Warren would be a requirement given how shallow their pitching pool is, and I'd expect Rodríguez to be floated.

Wells made sense as a catcher swap, so the real stickler here might be the inclusion of Pena, who's become one of the Yankees' top hitting prospects after a tremendous breakout 2026 season in the Dominican Summer League and Single-A.

The Yankees are rightly apprehensive about trading the 19-year-old who seems to have all the potential in the world, but giving him up might be a necessity here. Or could the Orioles get ambitious and call about consensus Top 100 prospect Dax Kilby as a proper infield replacement for the future?

Henderson's depressed stock might hurt his future contract value, but the Orioles currently have no incentive to trade him for anything less than a blockbuster package.

For the Yankees to get it done, they'd probably have to part with some combination involving Warren, Rodríguez, Kilby, and more.

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