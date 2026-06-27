Breaking Down Yankees' Newest Prospect Signing: Taiwan's Chien-Fan Lai

The New York Yankees made an under-the-radar move to bolster their pitching depth in their organization and have hopefully added a soon-to-be new top prospect. It was by signing right-hander Chien-Fan Lai, who is one of the top Taiwanese prospects in the 2026 international class.

Lai comes with an interesting skill set and was probably the reason the Yankees were intrigued by him in the first place. According to MLB.com's Jesse Borek, his fastball sits at 91 to 94 MPH, with him hitting as high as 95. Scouts also believe he has a plus slider and a plus curveball. The slider was described as diving away from right-handed batters.

One reason for the move wasn't just the talent. They wanted to start scouting players not just from Taiwan but from Asia as a whole. It's something the Yankees haven't done much of in a while.

"The signing of Chien-Fan represents our renewed commitment to players in Taiwan, and in Asia as a whole," director of international scouting Mario Garza said, according to Borek. "Through a scouting lens, he has an impressive multi-pitch mix, including a heavy fastball and quality off-speed pitches with solid command. This combination of traits allows us to believe that he will acclimate himself well in our development system, maximize his on-field potential, and eventually become a productive Major League pitcher."

The reason for the deal

Lai signed with the Yankees for $872,500, and it's said to be one of the highest commitments in his class. The Yankees were first intrigued by Lai after his three appearances for Chinese Taipei at the U18 Baseball World Cup in Japan last year. In the tournament, he struck out 14 batters in seven innings pitched.

He also allowed just three hits and one run, while also just walking one. With solid stuff, it seems like his command is on point as well.

The Yankees brought Garza into the fold back in January. This signing is one of his first major moves. It's why general manager Brian Cashman brought him in in the first place. International prospects have not panned out for the Yankees in recent years, and that needed to change.

"He's a great evaluator of talent," Cashman said of his new director of international scouting last winter. "He knows our systems. He already knows all the personnel that we want to have. You want evaluation, you want fire hoses connecting to performance science and analytics."

It will be interesting to see what else Garza does with the Yankees. They desperately need international prospects to pan out, finally.