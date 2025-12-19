Top International Prospect Leaves Yankees Deal for Mets

The Mets get another one, and the New York Yankees missed.

Top international prospect 16-year-old shortstop Wandy Asigen has backed out of his agreement to sign with the Yankees and now intends to sign with the New York Mets, Will Sammon of The Athletic reported.

Asigen is the No. 2 prospect on the MLB Pipeline's top international prospects list. According to the report, Asigen recently backed out of his deal with the Yankees due to expected personnel turnover in the international scouting department.

The signing period for international players opens on Jan. 15, 2026, so the deal between Asigen and the Mets will not be official until then.

Asigen's expected contract is expected to be worth $3.8 million, per the report. The funds to sign Asigen became available after the Mets' previous agreement with another international prospect fell through.

Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees general manger Brian Cashman before game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Asigen' Scouting Report

Asigen has the potential to be a five-tool shortstop with a speedy bat and advanced power for his age. Asigen, a left-handed batter, can hit balls 110 mph, according to the MLB Pipeline.

The website also said that Asigen "already has the look of potentially being next in that lineage. A standout performer during game action despite consistently playing against some of the Dominican’s top talent from a young age, Asigen has been heralded as having arguably the most advanced offensive profile among his class."

Asigen not only has a quick and powerful bat, but he is also speedy in the field and on the base paths. His arm rating is just average, but he is quick to the ball with a recorded 6.5-second 60-yard dash.

Mets Snag Another One

The Mets have now signed four players from the Yankees' grasp this offseason—pitchers Clay Holmes, Devin Williams and Luke Weaver—and now Asigen all are heading to the crosstown rival.

The free agency moves even got Yankees commentator Michael Kay questioning the Mets' free agency approach.

“Even Met fans would have to admit it’s an odd look, man,” Kay said on his self-titled show. “You’re putting teams together with guys that the Yankees didn’t want anymore, except for [Juan] Soto. The Yankees didn’t want Clay Holmes back, they didn’t want Devin Williams back.”

“Luke Weaver lost a closer role last year and didn’t pitch well. He did not pitch nearly as well as he did the year before. So maybe the Yankees in their internal discussions said to themselves, ‘We got everything that we could get out of Luke Weaver.’”

The Yankees may not have wanted Holmes, Weaver and Williams, but losing Asigen is a big hit for the Yankees' 25th-ranked farm system, according to ESPN.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!