Clarke Schmidt's IL Stint Throws Curveball at Yankees' Bullpen Ahead of Playoffs

The New York Yankees' strategy of relying on returning arms for bullpen depth has backfired once again.

After just one appearance since returning from Tommy John surgery, Clarke Schmidt is back on the injured list with right bicep neuritis. This will effectively rule him out from pitching in the AL Wild Card Series, which begins on Tuesday.

Clarke Schmidt lands back on the injured list after appearing in only one game. He won't be eligible for the Wild Card roster pic.twitter.com/uGQhlMqntz — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 24, 2026

This is a significant blow to the Yankees' bullpen, as many key arms such as Brent Headrick are running on fumes. The injury to Schmidt, combined with uncertainty surrounding Ryan Weathers' return, further exacerbates the lack of depth New York has in relief.

The only good news for the Yankees is that their remaining regular-season games are meaningless for playoff positioning, so they can rest some of those tired arms. This is reflected in the team's corresponding move, as Bradley Hanner was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to presumably serve as an innings eater.

Could Carlos Lagrange replace Clarke Schmidt on the postseason roster?

Given Hanner's struggles, it's highly unlikely that the Yankees leave him on the postseason roster. However, there is a far more intriguing option for the Bronx Bombers to consider, and they even directly alluded to him in a recent report.

According to beat reporter Bryan Hoch, the Yankees were discussing the possibility of calling up hard-throwing pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange this weekend. Because Lagrange threw a live bullpen session on Wednesday, the team chose to promote Hanner instead; nonetheless, it's a legitimate possibility that he's merely serving as a placeholder for Lagrange.

The Yankees have had "a lot of talks" lately about promoting Carlos Lagrange to get him in the mix this weekend, Matt Blake said. Lagrange threw a live BP yesterday, which is why he didn't get the call when Clarke Schmidt went on the IL. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) September 24, 2026

Lagrange, who features a triple-digit fastball as part of his arsenal, looked fantastic in a scoreless relief appearance on September 16. This was his first in-game action since June 28, but it appears that outing impressed the Yankees enough to consider him as a bullpen option.

The injury to Schmidt directly opens the door for Lagrange to slot into the Yankees' bullpen, although there is still some roster gymnastics needed to make him eligible to pitch in the postseason.

New York needs to put him on the 40-man roster first, which can easily be done by designating Hanner for assignment (this will likely come after his next pitching appearance). From there, Lagrange would need to replace another pitcher who has been on the IL for the minimum 15 days since September 1; this would be either Fernando Cruz or Weathers if he can't return in time for the Wild Card Series. Schmidt would not reach that 15-day requirement until October 6, which is during the ALDS.

It's not optimal that a promotion of Lagrange comes at the expense of Schmidt, as having both available in the bullpen could have made a difference in tight games. But while it stings to lose an established piece like Schmidt, having a high-upside arm like Lagrange is an exciting backup plan.

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