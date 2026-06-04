Yankees Must Ignore Call To Trade David Bednar, Blow Up Bullpen

Are the Yankees in the midst of a June swoon? After losing three of their last four games, it certainly seems like that could be the case.

If so, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman should resist the temptation to jump-start the club by playing musical chairs with the roster. That includes ignoring a certain piece of news reported by Athlon's Pat Ragazzo.

In his quest to find the top players on the trade market before the Aug. 3 deadline, Ragazzo talked to unnamed MLB executives and scouts.

'Shocking' trade idea

Among the names on the hit list is David Bednar.

"New York Yankees closer David Bednar was a surprise name mentioned to me by a National League executive," Ragazzo wrote. "The Yankees have the second-best record in the American League ... and are only one game behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the East.

"They’re in desperate need of more bullpen help and subtracting their closer would be a shocking strategy," Ragazzo continued.

"But Bednar is a free agent after this season, and he has struggled with a 4.50 ERA and 1.58 WHIP in 24 innings. The Yankees could dump him as long as they have a bigger move in their arsenal to improve the bullpen," Ragazzo added.

In Bednar the Yankees trust?

The Yankees acquired Bednar from the Pirates before the trade deadline last year, and he immediately became the anchor of the bullpen. He went 4-0 with 10 saves and posted a 2.19 ERA in 22 appearances during the stretch run.

After the season, the Yankees doubled down on Bednar by letting relievers Luke Weaver and Devin Williams walk to the Mets.

The Yankees seem to trust David Bednar, even if the results haven't been perfect this season. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Look, there's no doubting that Bednar, a two-time All-Star, has struggled this season. His 5.56 ERA certainly doesn't scream elite. But the right-hander has looked sharp in his last three outings, pitching a total of three scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

In addition to the 31-year-old reliever looking like he's turning the corner, help is on the way for the Yankees bullpen.

Help is on the way

The club is shifting top pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange to the bullpen at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. And so far, that's looking good. The right-hander threw four scoreless innings Tuesday in his first relief appearance, picking up the win against Syracuse while striking out seven.

Carlos Lagrange was stellar as he makes the transition to the bullpen with the @swbrailriders:



4 IP | 1 H | 0 R | 2 BB | 7 K



The @Yankees' No. 4 prospect touched 101.4 in the relief appearance with is fastball sitting 98.5 mph. pic.twitter.com/dzhYNwayCt — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 3, 2026

In addition, former top pitching prospect Clarke Schmidt is making progress in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. On Tuesday, the New York Daily News' Gary Phillips suggested Schmidt could be bullpen-bound when he returns, given the depth of the club's starting rotation with Cam Schlittler, Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Max Fried, Will Warren and Ryan Weathers.

“I feel like I’ve proven myself in this league, and when I’m healthy, I know that I can pitch with the top guys in the league,” Schmidt said Tuesday, per Phillips. “I know in my mind that I’ll make an impact on this team this year. What role? Don’t know, but I know that I’m here to make a positive impact on this team.”

Bigger problems than the bullpen

On top of that, the Yankees are facing a much bigger immediate problem than an inconsistent bullpen. If right fielder Aaron Judge needs a trip to the injured list, and with designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton and outfielder Jasson Domínguez still on the injured list, the Yankees' MLB-leading offense (first with 89 home runs) becomes a real concern.

Look, has Bednar been the anchor the Yankees need? Clearly, the answer is no, but panicking by dumping the club's closer isn't the right move. If Cashman stays the course, gives Bednar time to stabilize, and waits for reinforcements, the Yankees will be well-positioned for the stretch run.