The Yankees have clearly made the bullpen a top priority in their offseason plans, but just because they're interested in signing a handful of relievers might not mean a whole lot of new faces.

The team has already re-signed lefty specialist Tim Hill and extended a qualifying offer to closer David Bednar, but another breakout reliever also seems to be in their crosshairs. That would be Paul Blackburn, who turned a $2 million contract in 2026 into his best year as a revitalized setup man.

Now, he seems poised to cash in as a free agent with a track record of success in the bullpen, but might he have raised his market enough that he prices himself out of the place that made him such a great reliever?

Projecting Paul Blackburn's market value

Blackburn's breakout 2026 season came out of absolutely nowhere.

A longtime back-end starter for the Athletics, Blackburn had a brief stint with the Mets from 2024-25, throwing over 450 career innings with an ERA over five before he arrived in the Bronx in August 2025. He looked just as rough in low-leverage relief down the stretch, but the team saw enough to re-sign him.

In 2026, he leveled up, pitching with a 1.59 ERA in 85 innings. He overhauled his arsenal to throw more sinkers and changeups, which turned him into an elite ground-ball pitcher and contact manager, while having enough bend with his curveball and sweeper to create enough whiffs to survive.

It's a volatile profile due to his lack of strikeouts and velocity, but he showed he could sustain it over a full season, which will have the best relievers at the whims of bad batted-ball luck. 2026 was likely as good as it gets for the 32-year-old, which may depress his market, but could also embolden him to get the best possible paycheck.

Entering this offseason, the Yankees are among the teams interested in signing Blackburn. Relievers coming off a season like his could very well get a multi-year deal of $10 million or more per season, but Blackburn's lower floor, due to his reliance on soft contact to be effective, will hurt his market.

The relievers who have signed this offseason, Emilio Pagan with the Tigers and Evan Phillips with the Braves, both have longer track records as high-leverage relievers, but both have warts in the same ways that Blackburn does.

Pagan signed a one-year, $11.5 million deal, while Phillips got a three-year, $35 million contract despite Tommy John surgery knocking him out for much of the prior two seasons.

Blackburn will likely require a multi-year deal to bring him back, with this being his best chance at financial stability for the remainder of his career, but could the Yankees simultaneously keep the financial commitment low while also not tying themselves into too much long-term money?

He might get bigger offers elsewhere, but this feels like a guy who knows what system he works best in, and it won't take too much to keep him in pinstripes.

Final contract prediction: Two years, $14 million

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