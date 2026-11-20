At the Rule 5 deadline on Tuesday, the Yankees had a choice in how aggressive they were going to be with the possibility of a Rule 5 draft being cancelled due to the impending lockout, but they decided to do business as usual in protecting promising prospects.

The main prize, Carlos Lagrange, was protected alongside Triple-A starting pitcher Kyle Carr and a wild-card outfielder, Garrett Martin.

The 27-year-old slowly ascended to being one of the best hitters in the system before a season-ending injury in late June, doing enough to earn a 40-man spot. But while his protection might be regular bookkeeping, it does create an interesting logjam in the outfield.

As of now, the team has Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Spencer Jones, and Heliot Ramos all lined up to be on the roster, but the team hasn't shut the door on adding another center field option instead of giving an everyday job to Jones off an up-and-down debut season.

Teams traditionally don't roster five conventional outfielders, often opting for infield and utility-man flexibility for their other bench spots, so Martin is likely on the outside looking in. Yet, there's one outfielder that we've yet to mention.

That outfielder is former top prospect Jasson Domínguez, who seems to be getting lost in the shuffle after a rough 2026. With Martin's inclusion on the 40-man roster and more moves needing to be made on the periphery, could the Martian be the odd man out?

Garrett Martin's sharp rise is turning heads

Martin was not one of the 600 best players in the 2023 MLB Draft pool, but he's been placed on a 40-man roster over 500 of them.

Originally drafted in the 22nd round by the Orioles in 2018 out of high school, Martin bet on himself when he elected to sign to play at McLennan Community College, where he spent three seasons before making the jump to Division I in 2022 with Oklahoma State.

After not getting much playing time, he played his fifth and final season at Austin Peay, where he broke out, being named to Second-Team All-ASUN in one of the best seasons in program history, but it wasn't enough for him to be drafted in the shortened 2023 draft.

Still, the Yankees signed him for $125,000 as an undrafted free agent and banked on his light-tower power translating, but it took a while for things to materialize. He struck out too much in A-ball in 2024 and 2025 and went into last season without any prospect stock, but something clicked in spring training.

Suddenly, the raw power started to translate. He smashed the ball in limited at-bats in spring training and eventually saw it translate in Double-A, where he slugged .568 with 21 home runs and 17 stolen bases in just 63 games, powering an incredible Somerset lineup into the summer.

Garrett Martin - New York Yankees (2)* pic.twitter.com/iFKyWAQfH1 — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) March 19, 2026

Martin got a promotion to Triple-A and mashed another three home runs in eight games, but left a late-June game with an unspecified injury that quickly saw him ruled out for the season.

Still, in a total of 71 games in the upper minors, he slashed .270/.337/.570 with 24 home runs, 64 RBIs, 40 extra-base hits, and 18 stolen bases with a 135 wRC+ while splitting time in center and right field.

He's likely not a serious option in center field, but the 26-year-old's raw power is something that will play at the major league level if he gets an opportunity. That could spell trouble for a younger, but more divisive outfielder.

Jasson Domínguez's brutal 2026 diminishes future prospects

It's foolish to fully give up on a 23-year-old with as many traits as Domínguez, but the returns are increasingly concerning.

Since his eight-game cameo as a rookie in 2023 was cut short due to Tommy John surgery, Dominguez hasn't had many bright spots. He spent the following season rehabbing in the minors behind an entrenched outfield, lost his starting job to Trent Grisham due to platoon struggles and poor defense in 2025, and failed every test given to him in 2026.

He was put in right field after an injury to Judge opened up playing time, but the defensive gaffes were still there, even with his defense improving. He made strides from the right side, increasing his OPS from .569 to .735, but at the same time saw his strong side completely collapse (.574 OPS, down from .768).

His speed remains his best attribute, but nothing else seems to be working for him. Over the last three seasons, he's produced just a .135 ISO with just 18 home runs in 198 games. In 2026, his .267 OBP in 222 plate appearances was ranked 329th out of 346 players with that much playing time. For those reasons, he was sent down for Jones in August and forced to work on things in Triple-A, where he was inconsistent.

He's spent the offseason wisely in the Dominican Winter League, where he's slashed .375/.471/.675 in 11 games for Aguilas Cibaeñas. Brian Cashman even mentioned it on Thursday night.

Brian Cashman was asked about his comfort level of playing Spencer Jones in center field



"I would be comfortable with that. At the same time Jasson Dominguez is pounding the ball in winter ball. The entire industry is noticing that based on the phone calls I'm getting" pic.twitter.com/4X8SSlh0eU — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) November 20, 2026

Regardless, Dominguez's stock has steadily decreased to the point where the Yankees may look elsewhere for minor league depth options in case of injury.

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