George Lombard Jr. Doesn’t Need Derek Jeter Comparisons From Yankees Fans or Anybody

The last time a highly coveted shortstop rose through the ranks, the Derek Jeter comparisons started pretty fast. It probably didn't help that Anthony Volpe and his family had taken pictures with the old New York Yankees captain when he was just a kid and that they were die-hard fans throughout his life.

That situation went sour, unfortunately, and now, not even weeks removed from Volpe being cast off to Scranton, those Jeter comparisons are back, except it's for someone new. That's George Lombard Jr., who has been a sparkplug for a fledgling group of Bombers that is struggling to scrape together runs every night.

One generation to the next.



Derek Jeter and Anthony Volpe together at the World Series



(via @derekjeter) pic.twitter.com/0xpVAdifYi — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 30, 2024

Giving the kingdom to a player who just got here feels a little premature, and even though it worked out with Aaron Judge, who had the "Judge's Chambers" added to Yankee Stadium in his honor pretty early on, the utmost praise doesn't need to be placed on every young player who shows a modicum of promise. Volpe was given a lot of love right from the start, and now, boos follow him wherever he goes.

Plus, if Lombard is the real deal, it's hard enough to be a big leaguer. There's no reason to put any more pressure on him, comparing him not just to a great Yankee, but to an all-time great shortstop in general. There's always this constant comparison to Yankees history, no matter the era. Few teams cherish theirs the way the Yankees do, but sometimes it gets to be a little much.

George Lombard Jr. is his own person

Of course, Lombard is aware of the comparisons to Jeter. He just hasn't heard anybody mention it to him yet.

"I don't think anybody close to me has said that and no coaches ever mentioned it," Lombard said, according to the New York Post's Dan Martin. "It definitely doesn't hold any weight in my mind. I've always been told to be myself and play your game. That's all I try to do. I know what I can do to help the team win, and I just prepare to play my game."

New York Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. has done an adequate job thus far in his short time in the big leagues. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is a good attitude to have. What the Yankees need from Lombard isn't Hall of Fame production right out of the gate. They need him to provide stability at shortstop — which he has done more than an adequate job of.

Crushing it out of the gate

His defense gets a passing grade by the eye test alone. Lombard makes all the routine plays and makes the hard ones look easy. The defensive metrics back him up as well. He has 7 Defensive Runs Saved and 1 Out Above Average.

Lombard's bat has also been more than advertised, despite a few hiccups. He has played in 13 games and has already had multiple-hit games, with back-to-back two-hit games against the Baltimore Orioles. Lombard also has a hit in all but three of them.

Right now, Lombard doesn't need any comparisons. He needs to bring stability to a position that hasn't had any for years, aside from a handful with Didi Gregorius.

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