It's Impossible to Deny What Yankees Breakout Star George Lombard Jr. Is Becoming

One thing the Yankees were not going to do is add George Lombard Jr. to any trade talks this deadline or at any point in the year. They've had high hopes for him to take over the reins at shortstop for quite some time now, and with Anthony Volpe and José Caballero failing to be the proper blend of defense and offense, it was only a matter of time before Lombard got the call.

Just after the trade deadline, the Yankees finally pulled the trigger on calling up their young shortstop, and so far, the move has been paying dividends for them. He has been productive on both sides of the ball, and even with a small sample size that isn't indicative of how his playing career will shake out, the Yankees have been looking for any sort of boost these days.

Since being called up, Lombard has eight hits in 35 plate appearances with two homers. He has only failed to hit in three of the nine games he has gotten in, and also has two multi-hit nights.

The most impressive thing about Lombard, though, is his defense. That was always going to be his calling card and the main reason he is Baseball America's 15th-ranked prospect, as well as why all Yankees fans need to realize what's in front of them.

George Lombard Jr.'s dazzling glove is on full display

Lombard passes the eye test, having turned some dazzling double plays while also getting to some tough balls, and the defensive metrics, too. Lombard is a positive defender by multiple metrics, sporting one out above average and four defensive runs saved.

Volpe is also a positive defender by OAA, and credit for him returning to his pre-injury form, but the big difference between Lombard and their former shortstop is their arms. Volpe has a 14th percentile arm strength, according to Baseball Savant, averaging 79 MPH on his throws. While Lombard's average throws have not materialized on MLB's main stat site, his hardest thrown ball was 85.3 MPH. Volpe's is just 83.1 this season, and it's clear that there has been a drop in velocity since the shoulder surgery.

Of course, nobody needs the metrics to tell you Lombard is good. All you have to do is watch the games.

George Lombard Jr. has forced Anthony Volpe to become an afterthought among Yankees fans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far, Lombard has had glowing reviews from his manager.

"Athleticism, physicality, great clock, slow heartbeat," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, according to New York Daily News' Gary Phillips. "Pretty good package right there. Throws easy on the run. Easy arm, doesn't have to reach for it. Very calm, but a very explosive athlete who can make the separator plays as well as being really steady with the routine ones, too."

What the Yankees needed was an infusion of energy. Lombard brings exactly that. You see why they excluded him from trade talks with the likes of Tarik Skubal and even the lights-out closer Mason Miller. They'll want him taking over one of the most important positions on the field, night in and night out, for years to come.

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