George Lombard Jr.'s Improved Plate Approach Could Be Underrated X-Factor in Yankees' Playoff Run

As the New York Yankees gear up for a postseason run, they need as many hot bats as possible to make noise.

Fortunately for the Bronx Bombers, a few players are beginning to settle into a groove at the right time. In an even more encouraging development, one of those players heating up is George Lombard Jr., the team's youngest player and shortstop of the future.

The 21-year-old has hit three home runs over his past 12 games and recorded three multi-hit games over that stretch. Although Lombard is only 11-for-46 (.239 batting average) in this span, his plate appearances in general are improving, as he's chasing less and swinging more often at strikes.

Heading into the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays, Lombard swung at 29.2% of pitches outside the strike zone and 65.5% inside the zone this season. But in the last 11 games prior to the doubleheader, it improved to 25.3%, and he swung at 69.6% of strikes, both of which are noticeable improvements over his total season rates.

Swinging at better pitches to hit has allowed Lombard to do more damage, including a 424-foot bomb against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

George Lombard Jr. hits a NUKE for the lead 💥 pic.twitter.com/CGlS2gNEII — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 20, 2026

George Lombard Jr. is steadily adapting to MLB pitching

One of Lombard's strengths as a prospect was adaptability. He would get off to slow starts at each minor league level he played, but then made the necessary adjustments at the plate to hit his way up to the next level.

His rise through Triple-A was the most impressive. After hitting just .184 in his first 27 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Lombard slashed .358/.471/.679 with 20 extra-base hits and 22 walks against 29 strikeouts over his next 31 games before getting the call to The Show.

Yet for all the growing pains he's gone through in the major leagues, Lombard didn't look as overmatched as he did when starting at Triple-A. He's held his own against established arms and is continuing to improve, if his last couple of games are any indication.

Now, Lombard is already going to face his greatest challenge yet: playing the best teams with the best pitching in a high-stakes environment. But playing meaningful baseball games over the past month should prepare him well for this opportunity, as he's faced the Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres, and Rays since being called up.

Based on the postseason bracket alignment, the Yankees need to beat the Red Sox and Rays to advance to the ALCS. Lombard played in three of four games against Boston and is now getting his first look at Tampa Bay. The upward trajectory of his at-bats, coupled with acclimating himself to future opponents, should serve Lombard well in these playoff series and give the Yankees' offense some much-needed production.

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