Grading the Yankees' 2026 Rookie Class: Spencer Jones Exceeded Initial Expectations in Year 1

As we wind down after the New York Yankees' disappointing end to the 2026 season, it's time to look back on some of the newest Baby Bombers who've made their debuts over the past year.

In total, seven players debuted in pinstripes in 2026, but only four played enough games to be properly evaluated. Yovanny Cruz was traded to Washington at the trade deadline, Bradley Hanner was late-season bullpen fodder, and Alexander Cornielle was summoned for mop-up duty in the final inning of the regular season.

So, for the other four who had varying levels of impact in 2026, here's the final grade on their rookie campaigns:

Spencer Jones

There wasn't a more polarizing prospect in the sport entering the 2026 season than Spencer Jones. The ultimate enigma, Jones is a freakish athlete with all the tools in the world, but a massive contact issue has threatened to keep all of these traits that could belong to a future superstar down.

If the Yankees had gotten to choose, Jones would've had only a minor cameo in the 2026 season's story. Instead, not only did Jones play in 86 games, but he also started all five playoff games for the Yankees. While it was out of necessity because of a mountain of injuries, it wasn't like Jones didn't earn the opportunity.

Initially recalled on May 8 to make his major league debut after Randal Grichuk's release and injuries to Jasson Domínguez and Giancarlo Stanton, Jones struggled in his first stint in the bigs, going just 4-for-24 with 12 strikeouts and zero extra-base hits, and was sent down two weeks later.

He returned to the majors after Aaron Judge went down with an injury at the end of May. He showed improvement in June before being sent back down. However, after Cody Bellinger went down in late July, he was recalled for good.

He ultimately stepped to the plate a staggering 289 times this season, slashing .245/.313/.429 with a 106 wRC+, 0.7 fWAR, and a 36.3 K%. As many expected, there were stretches when he couldn't make contact and was easy to exploit.

But there were also stretches of brilliance. His splits were some of the most extreme reverse splits in the sport, hitting nearly .400 against lefties while struggling mightily against righties (.208). This made him an interesting challenge in a lineup with not many guys who could hit lefties.

The rookie had big moments. On an early September trip to his native West Coast, he homered twice in the series against the Angels before turning around a Mason Miller fastball for a go-ahead RBI single in San Diego.

His defense was startlingly bad in center field for a guy with such athletic gifts, but it doesn't quite seem Domínguez-level bad. His speed is an asset, but he hasn't quite harnessed how to use it yet.

For the average 25-year-old, it's not an awesome rookie year, but there were reasonable doubts about whether he could do this at the major league level. For that alone, it's a success.

Grade: B

George Lombard Jr.

New York Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. played a huge role for the club down the stretch and looks to be the real deal. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are only a few positions in sports that hold the sheer weight of the shortstop position for the New York Yankees. It is the most important position for the most iconic franchise, in the shadow of a first-ballot Hall of Famer who's fresh in most fans' minds.

The Yankees have spent 12 years trying to replace Derek Jeter at shortstop and have had varying levels of production at the position. They hope their latest solution, top prospect George Lombard Jr., can be the long-term successor.

Debuting on August 4 against the St. Louis Cardinals as partial damage control for a disappointing deadline, he came out on fire with a home run in his MLB debut and highlight play after highlight play at shortstop. The honeymoon phase was in full effect... until it wasn't.

George Lombard Jr. (1)

First Career Homer



Opponent: St. Louis Cardinals

Pitcher: Hunter Dobbins

Date: 08/04/2026 pic.twitter.com/oYxCWU44Pq — Yankees Home Runs (@NYY_HR) August 5, 2026

A multi-week skid on both sides of the ball really tested many fans' faith in the 21-year-old. The Yankees made a bet that his upside could show and that, worst case, he'd be a lateral move while also getting valuable experience for 2027. Ultimately, he finished the season strong, which eliminated fears of a retread offensive liability.

Lombard slugged .507 in his final 71 plate appearances of the season and kept things going with some loud contact in the postseason, getting three hits against Boston in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series and generating a pair of barrels off Drew Rasmussen in Game 1 of the ALDS.

His defense is still considered world-class despite that infamous error streak. He finished with 5 Defensive Runs Saved and -2 Outs Above Average, but how much of that is dragged down by a week when he just seemed to overthink a lot of the easy plays? The mental aspect is a big part of playing that position for this team, so you have to hope that's a barrier he can clear into Year 2.

Grade: B

Elmer Rodríguez

New York Yankees starting pitcher Elmer Rodriguez showed some glimpses of promise this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now we move into small samples. Lombard and Jones played a lot down the stretch of their debut seasons, while these last two pitchers only got a handful of starts.

Elmer Rodriguez was the next man up for the best rotation in the sport, only coming up when the Yankees faced an injury or two. He made six starts, debuting in late April and riding the Scranton Shuffle all season. He was one of the best Triple-A starters, but that doesn't necessarily translate to the big leagues.

There were good stretches. He had a quality start against the Astros, where he looked downright unhittable for most of it. He had a few innings against the Mets and Rangers where he managed contact. There were real signs of a great pitcher, one who could get up to 97 and complement it with a nasty curveball and several other secondaries.

That said, there were just as many warts, particularly involving his command. In six starts and 26.2 innings, he walked 16 batters, hit five, and struck out just 21. He struggled with this in Triple-A too, but against big leaguers who can beat mistakes a lot easier, it won't work.

For Rodríguez, the question is what his future will be on a team that could have seven starting pitchers ranked higher than him on the depth chart next spring. Has he already pitched his last game in pinstripes?

Grade: C-

Brendan Beck

What does the future hold for New York Yankees relief pitcher Brendan Beck, who made his major league debut this season? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of good performance in Triple-A, congratulations to Brendan Beck for winning International League Pitcher of the Year. He was truly spectacular in all facets for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, and the 27-year-old earned an opportunity to debut in 2026 because of it.

That said, he wasn't very good. Outside of a passable debut in May against the Rangers and a solid inning in a blowout against the Red Sox in August, he was downright bad. His low-90s fastball was batting practice against the Twins and Orioles, and though he generated a surprising amount of whiffs on some of his secondary pitches, the numbers were ugly.

In 12.2 innings in the majors (four outings), Beck allowed 14 runs on 13 hits, eight walks, and six home runs. Eight of his 13 strikeouts came in a start against Baltimore in late September, where he allowed seven runs.

Now, you can't overreact too much to a major league cameo. For example, look at 2024 Will Warren, who was arguably even worse, but Beck's stuff doesn't provide much confidence that he can work as a starter. If the Yankees want to keep him on the 40-man roster into next spring, converting him to a reliever might be in the cards to juice up his four-seamer.

Grade: D-

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