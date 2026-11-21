At one point, Dylan Crews was the second overall pick in the 2023 draft. In the post-Juan Soto era, the Washington Nationals hoped the youngster from out of LSU would be another piece to bridge them into the future.

Unfortunately, things haven't been promising for Crews, who has a career 82 wRC+ in 897 plate appearances across three seasons. The Nationals may want to dump him, and while Crews carries the baggage of what comes with being a top prospect who has underwhelmed in the show, he could serve a different purpose for the New York Yankees.

According to The Athletic's Spencer Nesbaum, the Nationals have been fielding calls for Crews since they have a surplus of right-handed hitting outfielders. "Popular" was one word to describe the interest in him.

While Crews wouldn't be a starter unless the Nationals missed out on mining his potential to the fullest, a fourth outfielder and bench bat is a sufficient role for him on any team. Given the Yankees' fluid outfield situation, with Aaron Judge on the mend and Spencer Jones having a tough year defensively, Crews could serve as a spot starter or late-inning replacement for either.

What Dylan Crews would bring to the Yankees

Crews' 4 Outs Above Average between center and right field ranks in the 87th percentile in baseball. He is also a speedster, sporting a 93rd percentile sprint speed. Between the defense and the speed, it's how a player who hasn't even cracked a .300 OBP and is sitting at the Mendoza line in his career can have a positive WAR. He had a .9 WAR in 109 games last season.

Although his 443 plate appearances are probably too many for an outfielder who can't hit much despite the occasional home run—he had 13 last year—coming off the bench would be perfect for him. In many ways, Crews is in the same spot as Anthony Volpe. Here are former top prospects who underwhelmed offensively when that was supposed to be one of their calling cards. Now there's a world where both are prominent members of the Bombers' bench.

New York Yankees second baseman Anthony Volpe reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a game-tying two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning of game three of the ALDS during the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crews wouldn't be the perfect addition. He certainly would draw the ire of fans if that Jeff Passan notification hits and he says the Yankees have acquired him, but he's an intriguing trade piece who probably wouldn't cost much.

A prospect or two outside the Yankees' top ten might be all it takes to land Crews, and even if he is as popular as Nesbaum claims, it's not like teams would be falling over themselves to land him. He should come relatively cheap, no matter how many teams are involved. It could be the second trade with them this year, after the org dealt some minor-league pitchers for Luis Garcia Jr. at the deadline this summer.

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