The New York Yankees will need to act quickly in free agency if they want to make a splash, as another domino fell Tuesday morning, this time with the top international free agent coming off the board.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Chicago Cubs signed Hanshin Tigers star and two-time Central League MVP Teruaki Sato to a six-year, $120M deal. Passan adds that Sato is expected to play corner outfield in the Windy City.

The Cubs were reportedly in the mix with the Yankees to possibly acquire Sato’s services, with Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reporting on Sunday that the Yankees, Phillies, and Blue Jays were “viewed as the favorites.”

As one can imagine, this isn’t the news Yankees fans wanted to hear, as the team hasn’t added an impact bat to the lineup. In fact, they’ve spent their resources in free agency, bolstering their bullpen, most recently signing Brent Suter to a one-year deal.

That said, with Sato off to Chicago, Yankee fans want to know what general manager Brian Cashman will do now to fix third base or to add an impact bat. Below, we’ll highlight a few free agents they could sign, with a potential lockout quickly approaching.

1. Randy Arozarena

On paper, this doesn’t make sense, as the Yankees have their left field spot accounted for with Cody Bellinger, who picked up his second career Gold Glove this past season.

However, if the Yankees aren’t in love with making Spencer Jones the full-time center fielder in 2027, they could, in theory, put Bellinger there. Then sign Arozarena, who the club was linked to earlier this month.

The 31-year-old outfielder is coming off his second straight All-Star season in Seattle. He hit .281 with 26 home runs and 79 RBI. Arozarena also racked up 34 doubles (second-most in his career), 26 stolen bases (third-most in his career), and an .865 OPS.

The veteran outfielder hits from the right side, which is a need for the Yankees’ lefty-heavy lineup, and crushed left-handed pitching this past season (.306 with 11 home runs, 21 RBI, and a .954 OPS).

Arozarena also impressed with runners in scoring position in 2026, slashing .337/.455/.635 with eight home runs, 51 RBI, and a 1.090 OPS.

Defensively, the Cuban outfielder posted a league-best .997 fielding percentage and had a -2 Defensive Runs Saved Above Average. However, Arozarena was ranked in the 13th percentile in OAA at -5, per Baseball Savant.

With Sato off the board, one has to wonder if Arozarena will be next, and if the Yankees will throw their hat in the ring.

2. Alec Bohm

Even though Sato will play in the outfield, there was a thought that the Japanese star could play third base, which would’ve filled a need for the Yankees. However, the Yankees might be better off shifting their attention towards Bohm if they want a short-term answer at third base and move off Ryan McMahon.

The idea of Bohm playing third base in the Bronx doesn’t sound appealing, but the veteran can hit left-handed pitching and is a right-handed bat that could help balance all the lefties New York has in the lineup.

This past season with the Phillies, Bohm slashed .292/.333/.483 with 13 doubles, seven home runs, 38 RBI, and an .816 OPS vs. southpaws. If you’re the Yankees, that would be a nice add to the lineup between the 6-9 spots in the batting order. Bohm also did a great job capitalizing on RISP opportunities in a star-heavy lineup like the Phillies had, hitting .347 with 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 74 RBI, and a .959 OPS.

While Yankees fans might not be thrilled with Bohm’s defense, offensively, I'd be willing to take a gamble on him over McMahon in 2027.

3. J.P. Crawford

This was a potential free agent target tha OnSI's Joe Narajan wrote about a few days ago. Now Crawford is a shortstop by trade, but has some experience at the hot corner.

This past season with the Mariners, the 31-year-old played in 33 games (28 starts) at third base, where he had a .928 fielding percentage, five errors, and a 0 Defensive Runs Saved Above Average.

His fielding percentage at the hot corner was lower than the league average (.958), but he had a 0 Outs Above Average, which was an improvement from what he did at shortstop (-13), according to Baseball Savant.

Offensively, the left-handed-hitting Crawford wasn’t great at the plate in 2026, sporting a .221 average, with 14 home runs, 40 RBI, and a .687 OPS. However, you’d be hoping Crawford reverts to his 2025 form, where he hit .265 with 24 doubles, 12 home runs, 58 RBI, and had a .722 OPS.

Spotrac projects Crawford’s calculated market value as a three-year, $64.5 million deal. It’s unlikely the Yankees would pay Crawford that much. But if they could get him on a one-year deal at $10 million with a club option for the second year, it might be worth the gamble.

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