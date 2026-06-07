How Many Yankees Games Have Been Postponed in 2026 Season? 

The New York Yankees will wrap up their weekend set against the rival Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon. It was supposed to be a three-game series, but it will only be for two, thanks to inclement weather.

The Yankees announced on Saturday night that their scheduled matchup against the Red Sox would be made up as a doubleheader on Saturday, August 29th, at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees were set to run Will Warren out on the mound, who was scheduled to be opposed by Ranger Suarez for the Red Sox.

Suarez will instead pitch on Sunday against the Bronx Bombers, while Cam Schlitter will get the call for New York.

As for the postponed game, the first game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET in late August, with the second tentatively scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.

Now, the timing of the second game between the two AL East rivals could change depending on whether there’s more inclement weather by the time we roll around to August 29. However, New York fans will hope that won’t be the case.

Thus far, Aaron Boone’s crew has gotten quite lucky on the weather front this season. But as we know, once we get into summer, there could be more rain delays and/or postponements.

As of now, the Yankees have only had two games affected by weather. This post will be updated throughout the regular season whenever New York has weather-related postponements, along with any other corresponding info.

What Yankees’ games during the 2026 season have been postponed?

Before Saturday night’s game against Boston was postponed, the only other game pushed back due to weather was on May 23rd against the Tampa Bay Rays. Coincidentally, that was also on a Saturday and part of a three-game weekend set.

The Yankees ended up going 1-1 in what became a quick two-game series vs. Tampa Bay. As for the postponed game, it will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, September 22nd at Yankee Stadium.

The first contest between the Yankees and Rays is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET, with the second game tentatively set for 7:05 p.m. ET. This will be New York’s second-to-last series of the season, which could determine who wins the AL East.

Depending on how things look by the time the calendar rolls around to September, it will be imperative for the Yankees to split the four-game series or take three out of four games.