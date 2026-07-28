Yankees Should Make Move for Right-Handed Didi Gregorius Type at Shortstop

It's safe to say that the last time the New York Yankees had a competent shortstop was seven years ago. An extreme pull hitter with a ton of charisma by the name of Didi Gregorius manned the position. While nobody would ever peg him for a Gold Glove infielder, he was able to hold short down while also being a viable bat consistently. Gregorius didn't have much pop as far as his raw tools go, but one thing he knew how to do was use Yankee Stadium's dimensions better than anyone.

There could be someone else on the market with similar skills to Gregorius when it comes to pulling baseballs, and even numbers resembling his, except for one difference. He's a right-handed hitter. That is what the Yankees are looking for, too.

That's Zach Neto, the young shortstop from the Los Angeles Angels. Neto burst on the scene hoping to be the long-term answer at shortstop for the Angels. He could still be that, but considering the Angels have cratered in the standings yet again, they could use his value to bring back some young, controllable pieces.

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) reacts after hitting a double during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Angel Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is where Brian Cashman could potentially come in. A move like this one would put significantly less pressure on their star prospect. It may even make them feel more comfortable dealing him, even if all the reports are pointing to George Lombard Jr. staying with the organization.

The Gregorius comparison

If there are any reservations about tossing a young player into the thick of a pennant race, Neto would be a fine addition. Neto is never going to be at the top of the exit velocity boards, but just like Gregorius, he uses his extreme ability to pull baseballs to his advantage.

Didi Gregorius (5)

Grand Slam 🎉



Opponent: Tampa Bay Rays

Pitcher: Colin Poche

Date: 07/16/2019 pic.twitter.com/k5BvNQNsr4 — Yankees Home Runs (@NYY_HR) December 31, 2025

2026 looks to be Neto's third straight season with 20+ home runs, and that's because of his capability to pull home runs in the air. Every year he gets better at it, too. He had a 21.4% pull air rate in 2024, 24% in 2025, and now, in 2026, it's one of the highest in the league with 28%.

While with the Yankees, Gregorius had a pull air rate ranging from 22.7% to 24.2% each season. He never hit 28%, but the point remains.

This season, Neto is slashing .235/.326/.440 with a 113 WRC+ and 19 home runs. It's not so far removed from Gregorius' 2018 production. That season, he hit .268/.335/.494 with a 122 wRC+ and 27 homers. That's close to what Neto could do this season.

Gregorius was able to pull that off despite an average exit velocity of 87 MPH and a 30.8% hard-hit rate that season. Neto's tools are slightly better, but it's not by much.

He has an average exit velocity of 89.3 MPH and a 39.6% hard-hit rate in 2026. He also has a few more homers that weren't pulled, whereas Gregorius has one homer that fits that bill since the inception of Statcast. That came in 2021 when he sent a ball over the centerfield fence.

Another similarity is, of course, the poor defensive metrics. Neto has -20 Outs Above Average in his career. Gregorius had -77 when Statcast began tracking it back in 2016.

A lot is made of that 314-foot marker in right field at Yankee Stadium, but left field isn't much deeper. It's 318 feet. Neto could undoubtedly use that to his benefit, as Gregorius did for the short porch, were he to be traded to New York.

Plus, Neto is a 25-year-old who is under team control until 2030. If the Yankees send out a massive offer to improve their roster and need Lombard to do it, having a young player like that play the position for the foreseeable future would make pulling off such a move easier.

They would be trading defense for his glove, but considering they have had next to nothing since Gregorius left the Bronx for Philly, 20+ home runs every season make up for that deficiency.