Jazz Chisholm’s Hot Streak Started in Underwhelming Fashion for the Yankees

Coming into the series with the Boston Red Sox, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was a weak link in the New York Yankees lineup. In 83 plate appearances up until that point, it had been bad for him.

Chisholm hit .164/.265/.233 with a 46 wRC+. He had five doubles, but those extra-base hits were sporadic.

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) reacts after being called out on strikes during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Things seemed to change during those three games at Fenway, though. Chisholm, who said all winter that he was shooting for 50/50, needed to start small to get things rolling. The Yankees won that game 4-0, and in the middle of everything was Chisholm's first two-hit game.

Those two hits weren't impressive. The first was a 96.2 MPH single off of Connelly Early. Jose Caballero came up next and hit into a double play.

His second was a bunt single, which loaded up the bases. Caballero then promptly struck out, ending the Yankees' rally right there. He had a called strike three that he tried to challenge, but came up short there, too.

Jazz lays down a bunt, and he's got his first multi-hit game of the season pic.twitter.com/ijBZVwMdEN — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 22, 2026

The Yankees did go on to win that game, but something about that liner and bunt seemed to awaken something in Chisholm. Neither hit showed signs that he was ready to break out, but maybe it was a mental thing. He must have come out of that game feeling good after a long stretch of bad baseball to start 2026.

Whatever the case is, Chisholm has been electric at the plate since then. Two days later, he hit his first homer. A day later, against the Houston Astros, he hit another. The player who was failing to make any contact has now gone back-to-back games, putting balls into the seats.

JAZZ TIES THE GAME WITH HIS FIRST HOMER OF THE YEAR! pic.twitter.com/2q3zpJezXE — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 23, 2026

Baseball is a funny sport that way. It might have just started with a bunt that went all of five feet.

A hot stick

In Chisholm's last five games, counting the night of the bunt single, he has three multihit games. During that stretch, he's hitting .438/.471/.813 with a 257 wRC+.

His underlying metrics have been great, too. It hasn't been flukey contact, even though that's how this hot streak started. In his last five games, he has a 58.3% hard hit rate, 8.3% barrel rate, and 94.1 MPH average exit velocity.

JAZZ CHISHOLM GOES YARD FOR THE SECOND STRAIGHT DAY pic.twitter.com/loVPJP3LQn — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 25, 2026

That is all up from his season numbers. In the early goings of 2026, Chisholm has a 37.3% hard-hit rate, a 5.1% barrel rate, and an average exit velocity of 88.7 mph.

A bunt set him right?

After the big win over Houston, Chisholm obviously felt positive about how things were going.

"I feel like me again," Chisholm said, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. "It feels good to know that when you swing the bat, you know you're going to make good contact and hit it off the barrel."

Now, if Chisholm is still looking for that 50/50 club, he has about 48 home runs left. He has to start somewhere. Not just for himself. For the Yankees, too.