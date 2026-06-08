Jazz Chisholm Jr Giving the Yankees Much-Needed Lineup Depth with Aaron Judge Out

The Guardians broadcast team got on Jazz Chisholm Jr. last week. After his appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," they remarked that Chisholm's batting average was too low for him to make proclamations about the team's World Series chances. They even mocked him for being on the show when he was there to promote a charity.

“Pretty amazing he got on the Jimmy Fallon Show batting .239.”



Guardians radio broadcaster Tom Hamilton takes a shot at Jazz Chisholm Jr. pic.twitter.com/xXi5gAZSJx — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 3, 2026

This isn't anything new, though. Anytime Chisholm seems to breathe, somebody gets mad at him. The always flamboyant and ultra-charismatic second baseman is known for his colorful sentiments and memorable declarations anytime a camera is put in front of him.

The thing is, talks of World Series championships and saying 50/50 proclamations don't hit as hard when you're struggling at the plate. That's where Jazz was to start the season.

In Chisholm's first 121 plate appearances, he hit .202/.281/.330 with a 74 wRC+. Those underlying numbers weren't great either. Chisholm had an average exit velocity of 89.3 mph, a 6.8% barrel rate, a 41.9% hard hit rate, a .202 xBA, and .334 xSLG.

Fortunately, the frustrating situation has turned around for the veteran infielder.

Jazz Chisholm Jr has been red-hot since May

Things were a little different once May hit. Chisholm started the month with a four-game hit streak, and it looks like the power returned as well.

That three-run shot against the Red Sox on Sunday, which effectively sealed the deal for the Yankees, giving them a five-run lead in the eighth, was just what they needed. There was no need for them to thread a tightrope for that one, and Chisholm's shot to right field made that plane read to Cleveland much more palatable.

Using Aaron Judge's bat, Jazz Chisholm, Jr. cracked a three-run homer in the Yankees' big eighth inning: pic.twitter.com/El8BEkLfhB — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) June 7, 2026

Since May 1, Chisholm is slashing .265/.331/.460 with a 120 wRC+. Those peripheral numbers are largely the same, though. He has an average exit velocity of 89.7 mph, a 6.4% barrel rate, a 35.9% hard hit rate, a .220 xBA, and .370 xSLG.

It's those peripherals, among others, that will play a part in the Yankees' decision to pay him come the end of the year. Still, for now, as the team starts June, results matter most. They'll take whatever they can get from Chisholm, especially if he continues to hit the way he did last year.

A little help from the captain

As for the three-run blast against Boston, Chisholm credited his bat for that one. It wasn't his, in all actuality. It belonged to their captain, Aaron Judge, who has been sidelined.

"When I pick up his bat, I know I can't swing as hard as I can," Chisholm said, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. "I feel like it just helps me to go out there and control the barrel and just try to touch the ball instead of trying to hit it so hard."

The weight was a key reason he was able to make the type of contact he did. He needed it too. Chisholm had struck out in his previous three at-bats that day.

"I was swinging and missing when I thought I was hitting the ball, so I was just seeing if the bat would change that," Chisholm continued. "Sometimes you need a little bit more weight and a little bit less in your swing."

Hopefully, Chisholm can continue his strong play for as long as Judge is out, beginning with this week's Guardians series. That would go a long way toward helping the Yankees realize their World Series aspirations.